Rwanda: Musanze Market Fire - Govt Consoles Traders, Pledges Support for Repair

The Rwandan government has condoled traders and members of the private sector in Musanze District following a fire that gutted much of GOICO Plaza, the main market in the city, on Saturday, October 10.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Local Government confirmed that the outbreak caused no fatalities, though two people sustained minor injuries and 15 others required medical attention for psychological shock. Two of them are still in hospital.

ALSO READ: No fatalities reported in Musanze market fire, officials say

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"On behalf of the government, we express our deep solidarity with the traders and families affected by the fire that struck the GOICO building in the evening of October 10," the statement reads in part.

The ministry also commended the prompt response by the Rwanda National Police Fire and Rescue Brigade, local authorities, and residents, which prevented the blaze from spreading to surrounding buildings.

"Competent institutions are conducting thorough investigation to establish the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the government is committed to supporting the market's rehabilitation so that businesses can resume operations," the statement added.

ALSO READ: Fire guts GOICO Plaza in Musanze

The fire broke out around 4:00 PM on the rooftop of the five-storey building and rapidly spread down to the second floor, destroying large quantities of goods. By 6pm all the floors had been affected. Efforts to bring the fire under control went on until Sunday morning.

About 2,000 traders worked in GOICO Plaza, the largest market building in Northern Province. The total financial value of the damage is still being assessed.