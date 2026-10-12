Kenya: Mombasa Satellite Run Attracts Record 1,000 Runners Ahead of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct. 11 - Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli won the men's and women's 21km races at the Standard Chartered Mombasa Satellite Run on Sunday, as a record 1,000 runners turned out for the event ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

Participation in this year's Mombasa Satellite Run increased by 25 per cent, up from the 800 runners recorded last year.

The three races - 21km, 10km and 5km - started and finished at Mama Ngina Waterfront, with routes taking participants through key parts of Mombasa, including Pandya Hospital, Fontanella Roundabout, Treasury Square, the Governor's Office, Coast Junior Academy and Sea View Plaza.

Martin Madinda and Sylvia Carson won the men's and women's 5km races, respectively, while Duncan Komen and Gloria Bahati claimed the men's and women's 10km titles.

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Special recognition went to 84-year-old Lalit Doshi, who completed the 10km race, while Amin Hussein was recognised among the fastest children participating in the event.

"Seeing 1,000 people turn up in Mombasa is a powerful reminder that the marathon is about more than running. It's about bringing communities together around a shared purpose," said David Mwindi, chairperson of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organising Committee.

He added that the event supports the broader mission of the Standard Chartered Foundation to create opportunities for young people, women and persons with disabilities.

"Through the Standard Chartered Foundation, we are working to create opportunities for young people, women and people with disabilities to learn, earn and grow. The enthusiasm we have seen at the Coast shows that more communities want to be part of that journey," Mwindi said.

He said the increase in participation demonstrated the growing appeal of the marathon series among runners at the Coast and expressed optimism that the momentum would carry into the main event in Nairobi.

"The growth from 800 runners last year to 1,000 this year is encouraging. It shows that more runners at the Coast are embracing the opportunity to participate in the marathon series and prepare for the main race. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Nairobi Marathon on October 25," Mwindi stated.

The Mombasa Satellite Run is part of a series of events leading up to the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which is expected to attract 30,000 participants, including runners from more than 100 nationalities and over 400 elite athletes.

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Kurgat said his victory in the 21km race provided a useful assessment of his preparations ahead of the Nairobi Marathon.

"Winning the 21km in Mombasa has given me a good indication of where I am in my preparation. I was able to test my pace and endurance over the distance, and I now know what I need to work on before the Nairobi Marathon. My target is to build on this performance and improve my time when I race in Nairobi," he said.

The 2026 Nairobi Marathon has attracted a record Sh273 million in sponsorship, with Standard Chartered contributing Sh130 million and 56 new and long-term partners providing a further Sh143 million.

Since its inception in 2003, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately Sh520 million through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

The funds have supported programmes focused on employability, entrepreneurship and skills development for young people, women and persons with disabilities.