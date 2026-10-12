Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Targets 3,000mw Electricity Supply for Lagos By March 2027

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state planned to add about 2,000 megawatts through a combination of electricity from the national grid, independent power projects, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration plans to increase electricity supply to the state to more than 3,000 megawatts (MW) by March 2027, from the current level of less than 1,000 megawatts.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mr Sanwo-Olu announced the target on Saturday at the fourth Lagos Business School Africa Energy Conference 2026 in Lekki, Lagos. He was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

He said the state planned to add about 2,000MW through a combination of electricity from the national grid, independent power projects, energy hubs, power barges, energy traders and embedded generation.

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Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that the target would depend on improvements in generation, transmission and distribution, as well as a reliable supply of gas to power plants and wider access to electricity meters.

The government also plans to upgrade substations and distribution networks, expand metering and use digital technology to monitor electricity supply and improve accountability in the market.

The proposed expansion comes as Lagos assumes greater responsibility for regulating its electricity market following reforms introduced by the federal government.

In December 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) transferred regulatory oversight of intrastate electricity activities in Lagos to the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), in line with the Electricity Act 2023.

The Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 provides the legal framework for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, supply and trading within the state.

LASERC is responsible for regulating the market and licensing operators.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state was also working to establish clearer contractual obligations and improve coordination among electricity market operators and regulators to attract private investment.

On technology, he spotlighted plans to deploy Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and the Lagos Electricity Intelligence Platform. The systems are expected to improve monitoring, transparency and accountability across the electricity market.

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The governor also cited progress in the state's renewable energy programme, saying about 42,000 of the 50,000 streetlights earmarked for solarisation had been completed.

He noted that solar installations had also been carried out in 175 public schools, with work ongoing in another 100.

He urged investors, financial institutions, energy companies and development partners to support the plan, describing reliable electricity as essential to industrial growth, job creation and business competitiveness.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the priority was to turn the plan into measurable results and build a sustainable electricity market in Lagos.

The conference was held under the theme, "Securing Nigeria's Energy Future: Policy Reform, Capital Mobilisation, and Pathways to a Sustainable Power and Energy Market."