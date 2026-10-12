South Africa: Govt Seeks Balance on Immigration Concerns - South African News Briefs - October 12, 2026

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Govt Seeks Balance on Immigration Concerns

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on migration has said that it is working to balance concerns raised by South Africans about immigration with the need to comply with a Constitutional Court order, reports EWN. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the committee needs time to work through the issues and determine how best to implement the court’s directive while addressing public concerns. She acknowledged growing impatience among citizens and appealed for patience and space for the government to respond to the issues being raised. The committee also plans to approach the court to request a supervisory order to help guide the process.

Education Performance to be Measured Beyond Matric Pass Rates

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Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has said that provincial education performance will now be assessed using a broader range of indicators, rather than relying mainly on matric pass rates, reports SABC News. These will include bachelor passes, learner retention, participation and performance in key subjects such as mathematics, science and accounting. Gwarube said the new approach aims to provide a more meaningful picture of education quality across provinces. It will also help identify areas requiring intervention and encourage schools to focus on improving literacy, numeracy and learner development, rather than prioritising pass rates at the expense of broader educational outcomes.

Work-from-Home Flexibility Could Ease the Economic Impact of Rising Fuel Costs

Greater flexibility around working from home could help South Africans manage rising fuel costs while delivering wider economic benefits, according to Shannon Bold, an economist at the Bureau for Economic Research. She said that increased spending on petrol leaves households with less money to spend on other goods and services, potentially slowing economic growth. Higher transport costs can also contribute to inflation as businesses pass additional expenses on to consumers through higher prices, including food. Bold said the extra money motorists are forced to spend on fuel is effectively being diverted from other areas of the economy. She added that flexible work arrangements could improve productivity and employee well-being by reducing time spent in traffic, easing transport-related financial pressure and allowing workers to focus more effectively on their jobs.

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