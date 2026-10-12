Rwanda: First Lady Hails Africa New Life Ministries for 25 Years of Transforming Lives, Restoring Hope

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has commended Africa New Life Ministries (ANLM) for supporting vulnerable families and helping restore dignity and a sense of belonging among people affected by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and its aftermath.

She made the remarks on Sunday, October 11, during celebrations marking the organisation's 25th anniversary.

The ceremony, which was held at BK Arena in Kigali, brought together worshippers, government officials, leaders of various churches and religious denominations, as well as friends and partners of ANLM.

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Founded in Kayonza District in September 2001 by Rev. Dr Charles Buregeya Mugisha and his wife, Florence Mugisha, ANLM is a Christian organisation engaged in evangelism, education, healthcare and support for vulnerable children and families.

"ANLM was not born during a time of peace and freedom. It was established when our country was going through difficult times, after Rwanda had been devastated socially and in terms of its people's lives more broadly. The church emerged as we were trying to rebuild our country," the First Lady said.

She stated that years of displacement and differing experiences had left many Rwandans who returned from exile struggling to find a sense of belonging in their own country.

"When you thought you were simply starting a church, you were actually responding to a question that many of us were asking ourselves. Everyone was wondering: Where is my home? Where do I belong? You gave that question a good and clear answer by affirming that the church would become a home for many."

"You understood that a family needs material necessities, but you also remembered that it needs hope and the ability to support itself and remain self-reliant," she added.

Mrs Kagame also recognised the organisation's support for children who lost their parents because of Rwanda's history, saying it had helped provide care and a sense of family to those in need.

She said the organisation's work demonstrated that Christian ministry should go beyond preaching about the afterlife to improving people's lives in the present.

"May you continue to be a church, a family and a home that inspires hope, heals hearts, looks towards the future and continues to play a role in building the Rwanda we aspire to create."

A growing focus on education and healthcare impact

ANLM initially supported 30 children through an education sponsorship programme. Over the past 25 years, the organisation says it has helped more than 21,900 students access education through sponsorship.

Its health facility, Dream Medical Center, has served more than 528,000 patients since 2018, while its other initiatives include clean-water projects in eight districts.

Rev Mugisha said the organisation began with a commitment to helping vulnerable children access education before expanding into healthcare, vocational training and leadership development.

He said his desire to help children grew after visiting Rwanda in 1995 and seeing families struggling with the consequences of the country's history.

"Many parents had settled in that community and the needs were so close to us. I returned with the question I could not escape: What can we do to help?" he said.

While studying in Uganda, Mugisha and his wife began supporting children in Kayonza District, helping them pay school fees and obtain uniforms and books.

"I was offered jobs, but I was so convicted that we needed to return to Rwanda."

Mugisha described the organisation's approach as serving with "two hands", combining Christian teaching with practical assistance to address people's everyday needs.

"One hand carrying the good news of our Lord Jesus Christ, which we call the gospel, and the second hand meeting real practical needs like education, health care, and all other needs that are associated around our life here on earth."

The organisation's work now includes education sponsorship, vocational training, healthcare and leadership development, including through Dream Medical Center and the Africa College of Theology.

Co-founder Pastor Florence Mugisha said that while she and her husband were studying in Uganda, he shared his dream of working with children in Rwanda, and she realised they had the same ambition.

As ANLM expanded its work with children, she said, it also recognised the challenges facing their mothers and caregivers, including widows and women raising families with little support. This led to programmes offering counselling and vocational skills training.

She said the organisation would continue supporting education, preparing young people for employment, strengthening families and expanding access to healthcare.

Education support opens doors for beneficiaries

The impact of ANLM's education sponsorship is reflected in the experiences of former beneficiaries who have gone on to pursue professional careers.

One of them is Dr Fred Sebashoka, who received support from the organisation in 2009 while in secondary school and at risk of dropping out after his family returned from Tanzania.

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The sponsorship enabled him to complete secondary school and pursue a degree in General Medicine and Surgery at the University of Rwanda, where he graduated in 2023.

Sebashoka is now undergoing specialist training in paediatric and neonatal surgery in Kenya after being selected for a programme in 2024. He said he was the only African selected for the training.

Another beneficiary, Chaminah Uwase, said ANLM's support helped her and her siblings access education despite their family's financial challenges.

"I am one of eight children raised by a single mother, so it was not easy for us to access education. In 2015, five of us began receiving support from Africa New Life Ministries," she said.

Uwase said the support helped her plan for the future and pursue higher education. She graduated from the University of Rwanda in 2024 in a technology-related field and now works for a private company, monitoring the performance and quality of healthcare services.

She said all her siblings had since completed university. One works as an engineer, while others work as researchers and in the banking sector. Their mother now works as a community health worker in their area.