Rwanda: Musanze Market Fire Damaged Goods Worth Rwf30bn, Says Governor

12 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

A preliminary assessment has estimated the total value of goods destroyed by the fire that gutted GOICO Plaza, the main market in Musanze District, on Saturday, October 10, to be Rwf30 billion, according to Maurice Mugabowagahunde, governor of Northern Province.

Mugabowagahunde said this on Sunday eveningafter the fire that affected the largest part of the market was extinguished. The market hosted about 2,000 traders, and four of its upper floors were completely gutted by the blaze. Only the ground floor was spared from the intense fire that broke out around 4pm.

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire: Govt consoles traders, pledges support for repair

"Part of the building's lower structure was not affected by the fire, and we are thankful that no lives were lost during the incident," Governor Mugabowagahunde told the media.

"Preliminary data collected indicate that there were goods worth Rwf30 billion in the market. However, the exact value will be established and announced once the probe into the incident is complete."

ALSO READ: No fatalities reported in Musanze market fire, officials say

He added that the commercial building itself is valued at Rwf17 billion.

On Sunday, the government consoled the affected traders and pledged to help in the repair of the market.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.