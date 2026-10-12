Rwanda: Musanze Market Fire Damaged Goods Worth Rwf30bn, Says Governor

A preliminary assessment has estimated the total value of goods destroyed by the fire that gutted GOICO Plaza, the main market in Musanze District, on Saturday, October 10, to be Rwf30 billion, according to Maurice Mugabowagahunde, governor of Northern Province.

Mugabowagahunde said this on Sunday eveningafter the fire that affected the largest part of the market was extinguished. The market hosted about 2,000 traders, and four of its upper floors were completely gutted by the blaze. Only the ground floor was spared from the intense fire that broke out around 4pm.

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"Part of the building's lower structure was not affected by the fire, and we are thankful that no lives were lost during the incident," Governor Mugabowagahunde told the media.

"Preliminary data collected indicate that there were goods worth Rwf30 billion in the market. However, the exact value will be established and announced once the probe into the incident is complete."

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He added that the commercial building itself is valued at Rwf17 billion.

On Sunday, the government consoled the affected traders and pledged to help in the repair of the market.