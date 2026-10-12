South Africa: 'Who Can We Trust?' Prosecutors Say Little Has Changed Since Colleague Tracy Brown's Murder

More than a year after prosecutor Tracy Brown was murdered, her former colleagues say their safety concerns remain unresolved. The Department of Justice says security has been strengthened, but prosecutors are still worried about their safety.

As the men accused of orchestrating the hit murder of Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown await their trial date, court officials are once again questioning their safety inside and outside courthouses.

While the Department of Justice and the police have said the necessary steps have been taken to improve security at courts and around officials, prosecutors remain uneasy and concerned about being targeted.

Former colleagues of Brown have spoken out, saying her death in July 2025 came amid ongoing discussions about the safety of prosecutors at the New Brighton Magistrate's Court where she was stationed.

For context Hawks official arrested for kidnappings linked to Gqeberha prosecutor murder accused September 25, 2026 Seemingly little has changed in the last 15 months, as moments before her alleged murderers appeared in court Daily Maverick witnessed another prosecutor recusing himself from an unrelated case, citing safety concerns after reportedly receiving threatening messages.

"This does not surprise me. I don't think enough is being done to ensure the safety of court officials, particularly prosecutors. It seems like our working conditions are worsening. We don't know who to trust, and when we leave the court, many of us are completely vulnerable," a...