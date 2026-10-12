Zimbabwe: CDF Youth Chairperson's Arrest Sparks International Outcry As UK Activists Plan Protests Ahead of Upcoming Mafume, Mudenda Visits

THE reported arrest of Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) Youth Chairperson Narshon T. Kohlo over his role in organising a prayer meeting for struggling Zimbabwean vendors has drawn concern from diaspora activists.

Supporters in the United Kingdom are now preparing demonstrations ahead of a proposed late-October visit by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

Mudenda will lead a parliamentary delegation on a bilateral visit to the House of Commons. The tour is scheduled for October 18 to 24, 2026.

In a statement by the Speaker's office last week, the delegation includes legislators Webster Shamu, Mercy Mugomo and Noah Mangondo (Zanu PF) as well as Vivian Chitimbe and Concillia Chinanzvavana (Citizens Coalition for Change).

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Kohlo's arrest has raised questions about freedom of religion, peaceful assembly, political intimidation, and the treatment of ordinary Zimbabweans seeking spiritual support amid economic hardship, demolitions of informal trading stalls, and the loss of livelihoods.

Allegations around the arrest

According to information provided to this reporter, Kohlo was arrested in circumstances supporters believe were intended to stop the prayer gathering and deter attendance.

Supporters further allege that Kohlo was interrogated and pressured to confess while in custody. These allegations have not been independently verified, and the authorities have not yet provided their account of the arrest.

The incident has attracted international attention, with Zimbabwean activists and community organisations abroad calling for his release and for clarification of the legal basis for his detention.

UK-based CDF members mobilise in solidarity

Organisers say Michelle Rwatiringa and Tanyaradzwa Emily Daka, described as treasurers within the CDF UK Federation, are helping coordinate support.

Their involvement has helped mobilise Zimbabweans in Britain, including people concerned about the broader implications of arresting individuals linked to a religious gathering.

Supporters named in information supplied to this journalist include: Anna Katsande, Achford Kudzanai Manyeza, Samuel Jambaya, Rufaro Joanne Manyureni, Ettar Patience Mhlanga, Sindiso Ndlovu, Happiness Ncube, Felicia W. Munemo, Genius K. Mamwadhu, Felistas W. Munemo, Diana Machingauta, and Nontando Mqedi.

CDF UK Federation Women's leader Blessing Makeyi was also named, along with members of church communities.

Organisers say this reflects concern within parts of the Zimbabwean diaspora about the treatment of activists, informal traders, and people taking part in peaceful religious activities.

Allegations of surveillance and intimidation

More serious are allegations from a source described as having knowledge of developments within Zimbabwean law enforcement. The source claimed that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order section has been monitoring discussions about Kohlo's arrest, including online meetings, WhatsApp communications, and diaspora solidarity activities.

According to the account, authorities allegedly described the proposed prayer gathering as an unauthorised assembly and dismissed some international criticism as misleading. The source further alleged that individuals involved in online organising could face scrutiny under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Why are vendors seeking prayer treated as a threat?

At the centre of the controversy is a broader issue. Why should a prayer gathering for vendors struggling to support their families prompt police intervention?

Across Zimbabwe, informal traders rely on market stalls, roadside businesses, and small tuck shops to pay for food, school fees, accommodation, and other household needs. When such businesses are demolished or removed, the impact extends beyond the traders. Families lose income, and children and elderly relatives become more vulnerable.

Critics also question why religious gatherings linked to some politically influential groups appear to proceed openly, while other gatherings allegedly draw police intervention. They point to open-air Apostolic gatherings, commonly associated with Mapostori worshippers, and ask whether public assembly rules are applied consistently regardless of political affiliation.

Any allegation of unequal treatment requires investigation, not assumption. The principle remains: the right to worship peacefully should not depend on political loyalty.

Zimbabwe's Constitution protects freedom of conscience and religion under section 60, freedom of expression under section 61, and freedom of assembly and association under section 58. Any restrictions must have a lawful and constitutionally justified basis.

Criminal law concerns deepen fears

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act, 2023, which includes provisions commonly linked to the "Patriotic Act," has raised concerns about the potential criminalisation of certain forms of political engagement.

The law addresses conduct considered prejudicial to Zimbabwe's sovereignty and national interests. Whether any specific activity falls within those provisions depends on the statutory elements and the available evidence. Peaceful criticism or participation in an online meeting does not automatically create criminal liability.

The reported suggestion that this legislation could be used against diaspora activists has caused concern, given the importance of communication between Zimbabwean organisations and their sympathisers.

Information supplied to this journalist names Regina Wenga, Shepherd Yuda, Bridget Parere, Romeo Kambanga, Titus Ndlovu, Edwin Choruma, Shackleton Machingura, Vengai Mutsawu, Clarence Zvoma, Jephius Ndebele, Kindness Mlalazi, Petty Ziramba, Never Tandari, Romancia Chiomba, Gladman Mundingi, Esther Mlambo, Tadiwanashe Praise Machemedze, Claudine Marere, Rosalyne Dzidzwa, Samuel Jambaya, and Tatenda Nyikayaramba.

These names were reportedly raised in discussions about diaspora mobilisation, human rights advocacy, and opposition to proposed official engagements.

Their inclusion does not establish that they attended any specific meeting, took part in protest planning, or are under investigation by Zimbabwean authorities.

Allegations that confidential information from Zoom and WhatsApp groups reached individuals connected to law enforcement remain uncorroborated.

Proposed October visit faces protest plans

The controversy has extended to the United Kingdom, where activists are reportedly discussing peaceful demonstrations to coincide with the proposed late-October visit by Mafume and Mudenda.

According to diaspora organisers, the demonstrations would highlight Kohlo's arrest, the treatment of vendors, the destruction of informal trading premises, and concerns about restrictions on civic freedoms.

Campaigners argue that international engagements should allow space for questions about human rights, accountability, and the social impact of government policies.

Questions for Zimbabwean police

Attempts to obtain official clarification were described in information supplied to this journalist, but no independently verifiable record of an approach to the Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba or a response has been made available.

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Outstanding questions include: the precise grounds for Kohlo's arrest; whether he had legal representation during questioning; whether he was pressured to confess; and what public-order requirements authorities say applied to the prayer meeting.

Further questions concern the alleged monitoring of diaspora communications and whether law enforcement has threatened action against people exercising their rights to peaceful expression and association.

A test of constitutional freedoms

The dispute raises a central issue for Zimbabwe's democracy: whether citizens can gather peacefully, practise their religion, criticise public policy, and seek international solidarity without fear of arbitrary punishment.

Section 59 of the Constitution protects peaceful demonstrations and petitions, while sections 58, 60, and 61 protect assembly, religious freedom, and expression.

As attention turns to the proposed October engagements in Britain, Kohlo's supporters are seeking answers about his treatment and the circumstances around the planned prayer meeting.

The case also highlights the difficult conditions faced by vendors whose livelihoods may be affected by municipal enforcement and demolitions.

For Zimbabwean communities at home and abroad, the central question is whether constitutional guarantees can be exercised without political discrimination or intimidation.

The arrest, surveillance claims, and proposed demonstrations all require further verification. Until authorities and organisers provide additional evidence, these remain allegations, not established findings.