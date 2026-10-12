Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Conference Kicks Off in Chinhoyi - Hotel, Lodges Fully Booked

ALL is set for the 23rd Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference, which opens today at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) in Mashonaland West Province.

About 7,500 delegates are expected for the October 12-17 gathering, billed as a working session to turn party policy into tangible development.

Speaking at the inaugural President's Ball in Harare on Saturday -- a US$6 million fundraising dinner for the indaba -- President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the conference must produce results people can feel.

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He stressed that the value of the meeting should be "measurable, transformative and impactful" to ordinary citizens.

The President, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary, framed the conference as the party's chance to take stock and reset priorities. He urged leaders across politics and business to put the country and its people first, and to push harder toward the Vision 2030 target of an empowered, upper middle-income society.

This year's theme, 'From Resolutions to Results: Consolidating Economic Development and Deepening Empowerment towards Vision 2030', is meant to drive that point home. Mnangagwa expressed confidence that business and industry will play a leading role in advancing National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), while respecting the law and meeting all obligations.

The conference has already given a boost to projects in the host province. Key among them is the upgrade of Chinhoyi's water system, which is set to increase supply from about 22 megalitres to nearly 88 megalitres per day. Officials say the expansion should ease long-running shortages and support new growth, including the planned 28-hectare Trabablas City. A groundbreaking for the new urban project is expected during the week.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said preparations have been intensive, with coordination across government, security services and other stakeholders. She noted teams have been doing final checks on logistics, accommodation, transport, security and protocol.

"We look forward to welcoming the leadership, delegates and visitors to Chinhoyi and Mashonaland West Province. Our priority is to ensure a smooth, orderly and successful conference," she said.

Provincial Affairs Minister Marian Chombo called on small and medium enterprises to use the event to market themselves.

"This is an opportunity for everyone in business, particularly our upcoming entrepreneurs, to market their products and services. You never know where such an opportunity can lead," she said.

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Hosting the conference in Chinhoyi has not come without challenges amid the influx of delegates who are struggling to secure decent accommodation. CUT Hotel, which is the only star-rated facility in the town, is fully booked until October 18, so are all the lodges and students' boarding houses. Some delegates and service providers are having to resort to private arrangements and staying with families that are cashing-in on the crisis while others are being accomdated by relatives and friends.