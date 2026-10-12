Nigeria: ....Glover Promises Free, Fair Poll, Gives Igoche Monday Deadline to Submit Tax Clearance

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Barrister Lanre Glover, has assured stakeholders of a free and fair election to produce a new president and other executive members of the federation on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Glover gave the assurance while speaking with sports journalists in Abuja at the weekend, stressing that all contestants would be given equal opportunities to exercise their franchise in accordance with the federation's electoral guidelines.

The legal practitioner explained that the Electoral Committee would operate strictly within its jurisdiction as defined by the federation's statutes and established electoral procedures.

He noted that electoral processes at national, continental and international levels are governed by specific rules that must be followed to ensure transparency and credibility.

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According to him, the committee's responsibility includes vetting nomination forms and determining whether aspirants have met the requirements to contest the election.

Glover disclosed that the committee had reviewed the nomination documents submitted by the presidential aspirants and would announce those who had qualified, as well as candidates who failed to meet the stipulated conditions.

Five aspirants were nominated for the NBBF presidency, but the committee cleared three candidates outright, while another was given an opportunity to complete his documentation.

The candidates cleared to contest are Olumide Joshua Oyedeji, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi and Ejike Ugboaja.

However, Mark Igoche was given until Monday, October 12, to submit his outstanding tax clearance certificate or risk disqualification.

Former national coach and board member, Ayo Bakare, who also submitted his nomination documents, was disqualified for submitting his form after the deadline.

Ugo Udeze emerged as the sole nominee for the vice-presidential position and was cleared by the committee to contest.

In the zonal representative positions, two candidates will contest for the South-South seat: Osaze Omoroghon and Fubara Fibiga.

The North-West has Yusuf Surajo and Shaibu Mohammed as candidates, while the South-West contest will be between Adesanya Babatunde Adeola and Babatunde Omotayo Ogunade, popularly known as Babs Ogunade.

Abubakar Kaka was listed as the sole candidate for the North-East representative position, while Dr Mustapha Abdullahi was listed for the North-Central seat. Ugo Udeze was also listed for the South-East representative position.