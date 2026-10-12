Sudan: Air Strikes Kill Dozens of Gold Miners on Sudan-Egypt Border

Wreckage of a drone at a displacement shelter in El Obeid, North Kordofan, on 1 October 2026.

A Sudan-based rights group said 72 people were killed in a remote, disputed area known for illegal gold mining.

At least 72 workers were killed in air strikes on a disputed border area between Sudan and Egypt that targeted artisanal gold miners, a human rights group said Sunday.

The attack, south of the remote Halayeb triangle, east of the River Nile, is the second of its kind this year.

It comes amid growing concern in Egypt over large-scale displacement from the three-and-a-half-year conflict in Sudan, which has spurred a cross-border exodus.

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What do we know?

The Sudan-based Emergency Lawyers, a human rights and legal advocacy organization, said the attack occurred on Saturday in rugged and mountainous territory that it said lies within Sudan.

The Halayeb triangle, which is claimed by both Egypt and Sudan, is known for mining and the gold trade, along with other illicit goods and human trafficking.

The rights group accused the Egyptian air force of carrying out the strikes.

"The repeated attacks on the gold- and mineral-rich border regions reflect a desire by Egyptian authorities to expand and assert control over Sudan's natural resources," it claimed.

Egypt has yet to comment on the strikes, but has previously admitted conducting a "large-scale operation" against illegal gold mining within its borders.

Independent verification remains difficult because of the remote location.

Death toll expected to rise

Sudan Doctors Network warned on Facebook of an expected increase in the number of casualties "due to the severity of some injuries and the difficulties in accessing medical care and essential services in the region."

One survivor told the AFP news agency there were thousands of people working at the remote site when it was hit.

"After the air strike, people scattered. Some people came to Al-Ansary [gold] market, others went in the other direction. That's why no one knows exactly how many were killed," he said.

Strikes tied to war's gold economy

Sudan's civil war between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's military junta and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed more than 200,000 people and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Despite backing Sudan's army chief al-Burhan, Egypt considers the war at its border a threat to its security.

The RSF has funded its operations by smuggling thousands of tons of gold from Sudan's Darfur and Kordofan regions. According to the UK-based think tank Chatham House, as much as 60% of unofficial gold exports end up in Egypt.

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In June, air strikes on mining sites in the same border area were followed by a large-scale Egyptian security operation.

Hundreds of people, including foreigners, were arrested, accused of illegal gold mining and smuggling.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru