Kenya: Lamu's Fisherfolk Urged to Tap Diaspora Skills, Overseas Job Opportunities

Nairobi — As coastal communities grapple with the challenge of sustaining livelihoods while protecting fragile marine ecosystems, fisherfolk in Lamu County are being encouraged to acquire professional skills and explore overseas employment opportunities, with the Kenyan diaspora identified as a potential source of expertise and knowledge.

The call was made during the Bahari Yetu Festival, where more than 200 fisherfolk and community members drawn from 10 Beach Management Units (BMUs) gathered for discussions on fisheries, marine conservation, cultural heritage and community development.

The festival provided a platform for the State Department for Diaspora Affairs to highlight how Kenyans living abroad could contribute to coastal development through skills transfer, knowledge exchange and partnerships that connect local communities with international opportunities.

Anne Mruche, from the department's Skills and Expertise Division, sensitised participants on its mandate, including facilitating the transfer of skills and knowledge from the Kenyan diaspora to support initiatives such as marine conservation.

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"She further underscored its mandate to negotiate labour mobility partnerships with other countries and promote safe and regular labour migration through initiatives under the Kazi Majuu programme, including BahariaMajuu," the Diaspora Department said.

Mruche encouraged community members to invest in skills development, obtain relevant professional certifications and learn at least one foreign language to improve their competitiveness in the international labour market.

The emphasis on professional training points to the importance of preparing coastal workers for opportunities beyond their immediate communities, particularly in sectors where specialised skills and recognised qualifications are essential.

For Lamu's fishing communities, stronger links with Kenyans abroad could also create opportunities to access technical knowledge and experience that support sustainable use of marine resources.

The engagement formed part of the Diaspora Mashinani initiative, through which the State Department for Diaspora Affairs seeks to connect diaspora expertise with development priorities in local communities.

Marine conservation

The Bahari Yetu Festival brought together members of the Kenyan diaspora, children, young people and coastal residents to promote marine conservation, preserve cultural heritage and encourage community-led development.

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Organised by the Lamu Marine Conservation Trust, the event was coordinated by Jahawi and Elke Bertolli, Kenyan-Italian professionals whose expertise spans filmmaking, photography, environmental storytelling and marine conservation.

Its programme included a fisheries dialogue, exhibitions, cultural performances and discussions on marine issues, creating space for community members to exchange ideas on protecting the ocean and strengthening coastal livelihoods.

Beyond conservation discussions, the festival sought to inspire young people to explore the marine environment and develop an interest in protecting it.

Organisers also promoted underwater storytelling as a way of raising awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of preserving marine ecosystems.

The involvement of the diaspora affairs department added a skills and employment dimension to the discussions, linking local development with the knowledge, professional experience and international networks that Kenyans abroad could contribute.