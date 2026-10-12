Nigeria: 2027 - 241 Candidates Jostle for 36 Elective Positions in Cross River

NAN reports that out of the 241 candidates, 198 are males representing 82.2 per cent, while 43 are females, representing 17.8 per cent.

No fewer than 241 candidates of various political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest 36 elective positions in Cross River State in the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the positions comprise the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

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According to INEC's final list of candidates, eight candidates are vying for the governorship seat, 25 for the three senatorial seats, 63 for the eight House of Representatives seats, and 145 for the 24 State House of Assembly seats.

NAN reports that out of the 241 candidates, 198 are males representing 82.2 per cent, while 43 are females, representing 17.8 per cent.

The Calabar South State Constituency has the highest number of female candidates--seven of them.

NAN also reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) each fielded five female candidates for the upcoming general election.

NAN further reports that although 14 political parties are participating in the elections in the state, only the APC, ADC and NDC fielded candidates for all the elective positions.

The youngest candidate NAN investigation shows is 26-year-old Aboh Glady, who is contesting for the State House of Assembly seat on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA).

The oldest candidates are 69-year-old Asuquo Asuquo and Francis Ukpanyang, both of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), contesting for Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency and Calabar South State Constituency, respectively.

It will be recalled that five members of the National Assembly (NASS) representing Cross River failed to secure their parties' tickets to seek re-election in 2027.

Cross River has 11 representatives at the National Assembly, comprising three senators and eight House of Representatives members, all of them members of the ruling APC.

Two of the three senators secured the APC tickets for the 2027 elections, while only three of the eight House of Representatives members seeking re-election succeeded in clinching their party's tickets.

The successful House of Representatives members are Joseph Bassey, Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi Federal Constituency; Peter Akpanke, Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency and Victor Abang, Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency.

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Those who lost their bids for re-election are Emil Inyang, Biase/Akamkpa Federal Constituency; Bassey Akiba, Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency; Godwin Offiono, Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency; and Mike Etaba, Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency.

However, Alex Egbona, representing Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before the APC primaries.