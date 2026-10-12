South Africa: Matric Pupils Can Switch Exam Centres If Protests Cause Trouble

Matric learners affected by protests or other disruptions will be allowed to write at alternative examination centres, with trained officials on standby.

A record 962,832 candidates have registered for the 2026 matric examinations, which run from 13 October to 26 November under tighter security.

Matric pupils who find themselves caught up in protests will be allowed to write their final exams at another centre so they do not miss out.

The Department of Basic Education has promised that no learner will be left behind as nearly one million candidates prepare for their final school exams.

The exams start on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, amid fears that anti-migrant protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng could cause trouble.

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The protests come against the backdrop of a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum applications.

Officials are on high alert and have made emergency plans to keep the exams running even if protests or bad weather cause disruptions.

Chief director for National Examinations and Assessments Priscilla Ogunbanjo said officials are ready to help learners who run into problems.

"Learners will be allowed to write exams at any centre if anything arises. Our officials have been trained and will be on standby."

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the department has checked around 7,100 examination centres across the country to make sure they are ready.

Security has also been tightened around the printing, storage and delivery of examination papers.

Gwarube said all question papers have been checked by the department and approved by Umalusi.

Police and education officials are working together to protect examination materials and prevent cheating.

The department has also set up 189 marking centres and recruited 51,104 qualified markers to check learners' answer scripts.

Gwarube warned that cheating and other examination offences will not be tolerated.

"Let me be clear, the DBE is taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to examination irregularities."

Learners and parents will be asked to sign pledges promising to follow examination rules.

A 24-hour hotline has also been set up so members of the public can report suspicious activities linked to the exams.

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This year's matric class is the biggest yet.

A total of 962,832 candidates have registered to write the National Senior Certificate examinations.

Of these, 815,051 are full-time candidates, which is 48,508 more than last year.

Another 147,781 are part-time candidates, an increase of 10,763 from 2025.

The department says it has plans to deal with severe weather, community protests and other problems that could stop learners from reaching their examination centres.

The final exams will run until 26 November 2026.