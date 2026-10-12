South Africa: Police Nab Suspect Found With Runner Tsontso Moselakgomo's Belongings

The suspect, found with an item belonging to Moselakgomo, is expected at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Monday, 12 October.

Police say no murder charge has been brought against the suspect at this stage, and investigations are continuing.

Police have arrested a suspect who was found with an item belonging to runner Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo. The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Monday, 12 October.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the suspect is likely to face a charge of being in possession of stolen property. It said no murder charge has been brought against the suspect at this stage, and that investigations are ongoing. The statement does not say what the item is, or when and where the suspect was arrested.

Moselakgomo, 38, left her home in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, for an afternoon run on 9 September and did not return. Her body was found in Kempton Park on 12 September. Her family identified it at the Germiston mortuary on 14 September.

Her death is one of the deaths of nine women found in the Kempton Park and wider Ekurhuleni area since July. SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has said the similarities between some of the cases are concerning. Police have not confirmed that the cases are linked.