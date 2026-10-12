Kenya: KDF Tests Disaster Readiness As Kenya Prepares for Potential El Niño Emergencies

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has intensified preparations for potential El Niño-related emergencies, conducting a two-week military exercise to test its capacity to coordinate disaster response operations amid the risk of severe flooding and disruption of essential services.

The exercise, dubbed Okoa Maisha, was conducted through the Disaster Response Battalion (DRB) and focused on assessing the Joint Task Force's ability to plan, coordinate and execute emergency response operations in support of civilian authorities.

KDF said Sunday the Command Post Exercise (CPX) was designed to strengthen command and control, operational planning, resource mobilization and coordination among agencies involved in disaster management.

"Through simulated emergency scenarios involving severe flooding, population displacement, infrastructure damage and disruption of essential services, the exercise tested commanders' and staff officers' ability to assess evolving threats, make timely decisions and coordinate response interventions under demanding operational conditions," KDF said.

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The General Officer Commanding Central Command, Major General William Kamoiro, presided over the exercise proceedings and received a briefing on the Joint Task Force's operational readiness.

Kamoiro emphasised the importance of vigilance, individual preparedness and operational responsiveness, urging personnel to maintain a high state of readiness for deployment whenever required.

Exercise Director Brigadier Michael George Simbili said the exercise provided an opportunity to evaluate existing capabilities, identify operational gaps and implement corrective measures to improve disaster response effectiveness.

The exercise placed particular emphasis on information management, command structures, resource allocation and the timely sharing of operational intelligence to support decision-making during emergencies.

It also assessed how effectively the military could coordinate support for civilian disaster management agencies, particularly in situations requiring rapid mobilisation of personnel and resources.

According to KDF, lessons from the exercise will inform targeted capability improvements, strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance the military's readiness to support national disaster response operations.