Sudan: Prime Minister - 'Sudan Will Not Break, and Its People Will Not Be Defeated'

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris received the final communiqué and recommendations of the Strategic Hope Forum, which was held in Khartoum from October 9 to 11.

Addressing the closing session, the Prime Minister affirmed that Sudan would not break and its people would not be defeated, stressing that the government was moving forward with efforts to turn destruction into reconstruction and challenges into victories.

He pledged the government's commitment to translating the forum's recommendations into practical measures through continuous coordination and follow-up.

Dr. Kamil Idris underscored the importance of the role of Sudanese women and all Sudanese youth in the country's reconstruction and rebuilding phase.

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He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the ministers, ministers of state, regional governors and State Walis, undersecretaries, secretaries-general, directors of planning at the ministries, the Prime Minister's Special Representative, strategic expert Professor Mohamed Hussein Abu Saleh, and Muawiya Al-Mana, Director-General of the General Administration for Follow-up and Coordination at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Chair and members of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Post-War Sudan, led by University of Khartoum Vice-Chancellor Professor Imad-Eddin Aradaib, as well as the Employers' Federation, private-sector leaders, experts and scholars for their valuable contributions to the success of the forum.

For his part, the Prime Minister's Special Representative, Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddig Al-Hafian, affirmed the government's determination to press ahead with implementing the forum's recommendations. He also expressed his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions to rebuilding the nation.