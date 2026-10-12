Rwanda: The Extra Mile - Have We Made It Possible?

opinion

Last year, during Customer Service Week, I wrote about the roses, the selfies and the reality check. I questioned whether our enthusiasm for celebrating customers would survive once the decorations came down and business returned to normal.

I ended with a simple thought: it is not the hashtags that build loyalty, but the habits.

A year later, as we celebrated Customer Experience Week under the theme "The Extra Mile," I find myself asking a different question.

Have we actually made those habits possible?

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We love stories of employees going above and beyond. The receptionist who stays late to help a stranded guest. The waiter who remembers a customer's preferences. The employee who takes personal responsibility for resolving a problem nobody else seems willing to own.

We celebrate these people, and rightly so.

But I wonder whether, sometimes, we are celebrating people for overcoming obstacles their own organizations created.

Think about an employee who spends hours chasing approvals to resolve a simple complaint. We applaud their determination. But why did helping the customer require such determination in the first place?

Or the colleague who regularly sacrifices personal time to compensate for understaffing. We call it dedication. But when does dedication become an excuse for poor planning?

An employee should not have to fight the organization to serve its customers.

This is where the conversation about the extra mile becomes uncomfortable.

As a customer experience professional, I have learned that exceptional service cannot survive on goodwill alone. Good intentions matter, but they need somewhere to live. They need processes that work, leaders who listen, training that builds confidence and enough trust for employees to make sensible decisions.

Otherwise, the extra mile becomes an exhausting expectation placed on a few committed individuals.

And what happens when those individuals leave? Does the experience leave with them?

Perhaps the true measure of a customer-centered culture is not what its best employee does on their best day, but what an ordinary customer experiences on an ordinary Tuesday.

That is where culture reveals itself.

In whether someone answers an email without being chased. Whether a promise is honored. Whether an employee can admit uncertainty instead of offering a reassuring but meaningless "yes." Whether customers are genuinely understood rather than simply acknowledged.

These things rarely make headlines or social media posts. Yet they determine whether people trust us.

And there is another side to this conversation that deserves attention.

We often ask employees to go the extra mile for customers. But how far are leaders willing to go for employees?

Do we listen when they tell us a process is broken? Do we provide the tools they need? Do we recognize initiative without simply rewarding it with more work?

A culture of care cannot flow in only one direction.

Nor should we confuse listening to customers with collecting compliments. Sometimes the most valuable feedback is the complaint we would rather not hear.

The challenge is turning what we hear into something that changes how we operate.

Imagine if every organization emerging from Customer Experience Week committed to fixing one recurring frustration, removing one unnecessary approval, or empowering one team to solve problems faster.

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Small changes, repeated consistently, can become the foundation of a different experience.

Last year, I asked whether we would keep showing up after the celebrations.

This year, I believe we must ask whether we have built organizations that make showing up possible.

Because the future of customer experience will not be shaped by extraordinary gestures alone. It will be shaped by everyday decisions, from the boardroom to the reception desk.

Each of us has a role in changing that narrative.

So, when Customer Experience Week ends, what will you do differently?

The writer is a customer experience professional and certified hospitality trainer.