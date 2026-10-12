Rwanda: Disability and Language - What to Say and What Not to Say

An ongoing court case involving Nelly Ingabire, who accuses a lawyer of discriminating against her because of her short stature, has drawn attention to the language used when referring to people with disabilities.

The dispute raises a broader question: which expressions undermine a person's dignity, and what should people say instead?

Ingabire, who has a condition characterised by short stature, accuses lawyer and professional court bailiff Aline Munyakaragwe of referring to her as "igikuri", a demeaning label associated with dwarfism.

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Ingabire alleges that Munyakaragwe used the word while enforcing a court decision involving the inheritance of her family's property. She says the lawyer called a village security officer to ask about her whereabouts, allegedly referring to her as "that rich dwarf".

She further alleges that the same term was used during court proceedings concerning an auction conducted by Munyakaragwe. Ingabire argues that the remarks were discriminatory and caused her emotional distress.

Munyakaragwe denies using the term and maintains that she did not commit an offence.

On October 7, Nyarugenge Intermediate Court postponed the hearing until November 3, pending the outcome of an appeal in a related matter.

While the allegations remain before the court, the case provides an opportunity to examine respectful disability terminology used in both Kinyarwanda and English.

What not to say--and what to say instead

A training handbook published by the National Child Development Agency reproduces guidance from the National Council of Persons with Disabilities on inappropriate Kinyarwanda expressions and respectful alternatives.

Some expressions have no exact English equivalent. Their meanings are therefore explained according to how they are used, rather than presented as literal translations.

People with physical disabilities

Expressions such as ikimuga, igicumba, kaboko and kajorite are demeaning labels or nicknames directed at people with physical disabilities. Ikimuga, for example, can carry a meaning similar to the insulting English label "cripple".

Instead, use "umuntu ufite ubumuga bw'ingingo", meaning "a person with a physical disability affecting their limbs". Where relevant, describe the specific disability accurately rather than using a nickname.

Deaf people and people with speech disabilities

Igipfamatwi is a demeaning label for a deaf person. The respectful alternative is "umuntu ufite ubumuga bwo kutumva", meaning "a person who has a hearing disability".

Ikiragi labels someone who cannot speak and can carry a meaning similar to "mute" or "dumb" when used insultingly. Instead, use "umuntu ufite ubumuga bwo kutavuga", meaning "a person with a disability affecting their ability to speak".

Where both disabilities are present, "umuntu ufite ubumuga bwo kutumva no kutavuga" describes a person with disabilities affecting hearing and speech. Deafness alone should not be taken to mean that someone cannot speak.

Blind people

Expressions such as impumyi and uruhuma refer to blindness but can be demeaning when used to label or ridicule someone.

The respectful Kinyarwanda alternative is "umuntu ufite ubumuga bwo kutabona", meaning "a person who is blind". In English, "blind person" is also a respectful description, depending on the individual's preference.

People with intellectual disabilities

Ikimara and ikigoryi are insults suggesting that someone is useless, foolish or unintelligent. They should not be used to describe a disability.

The guidance uses "umuntu ufite ubumuga bwo mu mutwe", broadly meaning "a person with a mental disability". This expression does not identify a specific diagnosis. Intellectual disability and mental illness are different conditions; where an intellectual disability is established, the English description should be "person with an intellectual disability".

People with dwarfism or short stature

Igikuri is a demeaning label directed at someone because of their short stature.

The recommended alternative is "umuntu ufite ubugufi budasanzwe", meaning "a person of unusually short stature". In English, "Little person" may be appropriate, depending on the established condition and the individual's preference.

People with spinal conditions

Kanyonjo is a mocking label with a meaning similar to "hunchback".

Instead, use "umuntu ufite ubumuga bw'inyonjo", meaning "a person with a disability involving spinal curvature". In English, a specific medical description, such as "person with kyphosis", should be used only where the condition is established and relevant.

People with albinism

Nyamweru, ibishwamweru and nyamwema are demeaning nicknames directed at people with albinism because of their appearance. They do not all have exact English equivalents.

The recommended Kinyarwanda alternative is "umuntu ufite ubumuga bw'uruhu rwera", referring to "a person with albinism".

People with disabilities generally

Avoid using ikimuga or other disability-related labels to mock or humiliate someone.

Use "umuntu ufite ubumuga", meaning "a person with a disability". The plural, "abantu bafite ubumuga", means "people with disabilities".

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Start with the person

Using someone's name is often the clearest and most respectful way to identify them. A disability need only be mentioned when it is relevant.

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For example, when asking about someone's whereabouts, use their name rather than a nickname based on their height, skin colour or disability.

Where a disability is relevant, use an accurate description and respect the individual's preferred terminology. The NCDA handbook also advises taking a cue from how people describe themselves.

The purpose of respectful language is to recognise the person without turning their condition into an insult or suggesting that it determines their worth.

Dignity and protection from discrimination

Article 16 of Rwanda's Constitution prohibits discrimination, including on the grounds of physical or mental disability. Rwanda's national report to the United Nations Human Rights Council also highlights this protection.

The criminal law addresses discrimination under Article 163 of the Law Determining Offences and Penalties in General. However, identifying an expression as disrespectful does not, by itself, establish that a criminal offence has occurred.

The allegations against Munyakaragwe remain for the court to determine.

In everyday communication, using people's names, describing disabilities accurately when relevant, and avoiding mocking labels helps preserve dignity and respect.