Rwanda: How Early Support Can Protect Young People From Substance Abuse

When Daniel Iradukunda was bullied at school, he says his attempts to seek help from his family and teachers went unanswered. Eventually, the 23-year-old university student found acceptance among a group of peers he describes as "bad boys".

It was there that he began drinking alcohol.

"Often, I told my parents, teachers and siblings that I was being bullied, but nobody believed me. They would say I needed to stand firm and defend myself against the bullies," Iradukunda said.

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"Some said I needed to man up, while others called me a weakling. Eventually, I joined a group of so-called bad boys at school. That is how I started drinking alcohol."

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By the time he completed Senior Six, Iradukunda had become a habitual drinker without his family knowing. His drinking and smoking worsened during the holidays until he was eventually taken to a rehabilitation centre.

After a year, he recovered, stopped using the substances and resumed his studies.

His experience highlights why experts say preventing substance abuse among young people requires more than warning them about drugs and alcohol. Families also need to listen, recognise signs of distress and help young people access support before harmful behaviour takes hold.

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As Rwanda joined the rest of the world to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10, Dr Dynamo Ndacyayisenga, Director General of Kigali Mental Health Referral Centre, urged families to pay attention to changes in young people's behaviour and mental wellbeing.

"Families may notice changes in mood, sleep, concentration, school performance or relationships," he said.

Such changes do not necessarily mean a young person is using alcohol or drugs, he noted, but they should prompt a conversation and, where necessary, professional assessment.

The risks go beyond drinking

Ndacyayisenga said alcohol can impair judgement, increase impulsive behaviour and worsen existing mental health conditions. These risks are particularly concerning for children, adolescents and young adults, whose brains are still developing.

The dangers can be greater when young people consume illicit or unregulated alcoholic drinks whose strength and ingredients are unknown. Drinks contaminated with toxic substances such as methanol can cause brain injury, blindness or death.

Alcohol misuse can also aggravate depression and anxiety, while intoxication may increase the risk of self-harm by impairing judgement and reducing a person's ability to control impulses.

Parents and caregivers should seek urgent medical attention if someone develops confusion, seizures, difficulty walking, severe vomiting or blurred vision after drinking.

Vision changes may indicate methanol poisoning, and medical attention should be sought immediately, even if symptoms begin several hours after consumption.

Ndacyayisenga cautioned families against responding to suspected substance misuse with shame or punishment alone.

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"Shame or punishment alone may make it harder for a young person to speak openly about their problems," he said.

Instead, he advised parents to discuss alcohol early and calmly, listen to the difficulties a young person may be experiencing, set clear expectations and seek professional help when necessary.

Alcohol use disorder in Rwanda

The Rwanda Mental Health Survey 2025 found that 2.4 per cent of people aged 14 to 65 met the criteria for alcohol use disorder, equivalent to roughly one in every 40 people in that age group.

Frederic Nsanzumuhire, acting director of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Management Unit in Rwanda Biomedical Centre's Mental Health Division, said prevalence was highest among people aged 36 to 45, at 3.2 per cent, followed by those aged 46 to 55, at 3.1 per cent.

The survey also found a marked difference between men and women. Alcohol use disorder affected 5.2 per cent of men, compared with 0.8 per cent of women.

ALSO READ: Over 95% of youth in rehab centres linked to alcohol abuse - minister

The number of people receiving treatment for alcohol use disorder at health facilities rose from 446 in January 2026 to 1,191 in August.

Of those receiving care, 1,032, or about 87 per cent, were treated at health centres, reflecting the role of decentralised mental health services in bringing care closer to communities. About five per cent of those receiving care were under the age of 20.

Prevention starts at home and in communities

Government campaigns, including TunyweLess and the more recent Sober Generation initiative, are working to raise awareness about harmful drinking and drug use.

Experts say families, schools, community leaders and health facilities also have an important role to play in helping young people avoid substance misuse and encouraging those already affected to seek treatment.

Ndacyayisenga said communities should be wary of unknown or unusually cheap alcoholic drinks and report suspected unsafe products to the relevant authorities. He also warned against using alcohol as a way of coping with stress.

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People who drink heavily and regularly should seek medical advice before stopping, as sudden withdrawal can sometimes be dangerous.

For young people already struggling with substance use, Ndacyayisenga emphasised support rather than condemnation.

ALSO READ: Experts on why ending stigma is key to tackling drug addiction

"If you notice that a person is drinking or using drugs more often, or that their school, work, behaviour or relationships are changing, reach out with care. Talk to them calmly and listen without judgment," he said.

He encouraged affected individuals and their families to seek help from mental health professionals at health facilities, stressing that early support can make a difference in recovery.

For Iradukunda, eventually getting help gave him an opportunity to stop drinking and return to his education.

His experience also underscores a broader lesson: when young people report bullying, emotional distress or other difficulties, listening and responding early can matter.

Ignoring those concerns can leave them searching elsewhere for acceptance or relief, sometimes in environments that expose them to alcohol, drugs and other harmful behaviours.