Liberia: Govt Eyes U.S.$30m Stadium Project

MONROVIA, October 12, 2026 -- Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has disclosed that the Government of Liberia is working with international partners to mobilize US$30 million for football development, with priority now shifting toward constructing one major stadium instead of multiple facilities.

Speaking during the ongoing Executive Budget Hearings at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ngafuan said discussions involving the Saudi Development Fund and FIFA remain active, although financing arrangements and documentation have yet to be finalized.

"The commitment still exists," Ngafuan said, expressing optimism that outstanding requirements could be completed within a month to pave the way for a formal announcement.

He said the Ministry's Aid Management Unit would intensify efforts to finalize the necessary documentation in collaboration with the Ministry of State and other relevant institutions.

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According to Ngafuan, earlier discussions considered constructing several stadiums, but consultations with development partners have shifted toward concentrating resources on one major facility.

However, he did not disclose the proposed stadium's location, seating capacity, construction timeline or other technical details.

The minister said a modern stadium could strengthen Liberia's football infrastructure, improve training facilities and provide a suitable venue for domestic and international competitions.

He emphasized that the project's long-term benefits would depend on proper construction, maintenance and management.

Turning to the national football team, Lone Star, Ngafuan acknowledged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to supporting football development but cautioned that sustained investment would depend on available government resources.

"We will try to support as the revenue allows," he said, noting that countries achieving greater success in international football have invested consistently over several years.

Ngafuan also called for greater attention to the welfare of retired national team players, proposing a structured support system for former footballers who represented Liberia internationally.

He suggested exploring arrangements similar to pension benefits provided to certain categories of retired public servants, including former military personnel.

"We can't see those great patriots who fought in battles and leave them to be abandoned. If they were abandoned yesterday, they can't be abandoned today," Ngafuan said.

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He stressed that football development should extend beyond infrastructure and support for active players to include the long-term welfare of former national team members.

The proposed US$30 million initiative could provide a boost to Liberia's football infrastructure if financing is secured and the project is implemented.

Liberia, home of 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah, has participated in the Africa Cup of Nations twice, in 1996 and 2002, but has yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The government has not announced a finalized financing agreement or construction commencement date for the proposed stadium. -The New Dawn