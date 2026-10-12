Kenya's Standard newspaper didn't run front-page story detailing county governor Wavinya Ndeti's political downfall

IN SHORT: An image circulating on social media appears to show the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper describing the political downfall of Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti. However, the front page is fake, and no such story was published.

An image of what looks like the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper is circulating on social media, detailing the poor development record and subsequent political downfall of Machakos county governor Wavinya Ndeti.

The front page, dated 6 October 2026, carries the headline: "The Fall of Wavinya." It also features her image.

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The summary below the headline reads: "No development, no results - and now she's considering not to contest in 2027."

According to the front-page story, Ndeti has done little to improve the lives of Machakos residents, and her tenure has been marked by stalled projects, unfulfilled promises, and growing frustration among county residents.

"From empty promises to poor service delivery, her administration has failed to deliver real change to the people of Machakos. Now, reports say Wavinya is considering not to contest in the 2027 gubernatorial race, with sources citing rising pressure, dwindling support and a complete lack of progress," it further claims.

Machakos county borders the Kenyan capital Nairobi to the east.

Ndeti won the seat in the 9 August 2022 general election, becoming the county's first female governor. Kenya will hold its next general election in August 2027, and Ndeti has hinted at seeking re-election.

The front page has been posted on several Facebook groups.

But is it authentic? We checked.

Fabricated front page

Africa Check compared the circulating front page with a genuine one from the Standard newspaper and noted significant differences in the font used for the headline and masthead. We also noted that it was priced at KSh50 (about US$0.38) instead of the usual KSh60 (about $0.46), a major red flag.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and the platform and found the authentic front page for 6 October 2026.

The genuine front page featured the headline: "State's puppet?" It featured a story about the political parties' registrar and concerns raised over the independence of his office.

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Further searches revealed that the circulating front page was manipulated from the 5 October issue, which ran the headline: "A new dawn."

The circulating front page is fake.