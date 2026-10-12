Zimbabwean Driver in UK Honoured After Helping Pregnant Woman Give Birth On Bus

PUMMY Hadebe, a bus driver with McGill's in Glasgow, delivered a baby on her route and went on to win one of the UK's top transport honours for her remarkable response.

What began as a routine journey changed in an instant when Pummy noticed unusual sounds coming from the back of her bus. She stopped to investigate and found a pregnant passenger travelling to hospital with her partner, now in severe pain and on the verge of giving birth.

She immediately contacted McGill's traffic control and the emergency services, but it quickly became clear that there was no time to wait for paramedics to arrive. Rather than stand back, Pummy took charge of the situation herself, calmly helping the mother through the delivery and ensuring the baby arrived safely.

Pummy earns national recognition

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Once the newborn was born, she placed the baby on the mother's stomach and reached into her own bag for a towel, which she used to keep the infant warm while the ambulance made its way to the scene.

The moment that earned Pummy national recognition did not go unnoticed by the wider transport industry. Pummy was subsequently named Frontline Employee of the Year at the UK National Transport Awards, a prestigious ceremony that recognises outstanding contributions across public transport throughout Britain.

Pummy's instincts draw widespread admiration

The award is a fitting tribute to a driver who, in a matter of minutes, shifted from navigating Glasgow's streets to ensuring a safe arrival for a brand new life.

Her instinct to act, combined with the composure she maintained throughout, drew widespread admiration after the story spread across social media. For many, Pummy's story is a reminder that everyday workers are often capable of extraordinary things when the moment demands it. Good Samaritan becomes accident godfather.

In another story, TUKO also highlighted a motorist who helped a pregnant woman deliver twin boys after taxi drivers refused to stop for her. The first baby was born in his car, and the second arrived shortly after they reached the hospital.