Africa: Everything You Need to Know About the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon Morocco 2026

The eighth edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 will bring together Africa's leading Futsal nations for 10 days of competition, with defending champions Morocco aiming to retain their title on home soil.

The tournament will be held in Rabat, Morocco from 12 - 21 October 2026.

Here is what you need to know about the tournament.

What is the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON?

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The TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is the Confederation of African Football's flagship national-team competition in Futsal, an indoor version of football played by two teams of five players.

The competition was first held in 1996, initially under the name African Futsal Championship. It was renamed the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in 2016, reflecting its place within CAF's continental competition structure. The tournament also serves as Africa's qualifying competition for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

When and where will the tournament take place and where can it be watched?

Host country: Morocco

Host city: Rabat

Dates: 12 - 21 October 2026

Participating nations: Eight

Matches: 16

Which teams have qualified?

Eight nations will compete for the continental title: Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.

Hosts Morocco qualified automatically, while the remaining seven nations secured their places through the qualification campaign.

Where will the tournament be played?

The Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall and Yassine Sports Hall in Rabat will be the two venues playing host to the tournament.

How were the teams drawn?

The eight nations were divided into two groups of four following the official draw in Morocco.

Group A: Morocco, Libya, Zambia, Algeria

Morocco, Libya, Zambia, Algeria Group B: Egypt, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania

The draw was conducted with by former Morocco international Marouane Chamakh and Mozambique Futsal figure Fernando Chamboco serving as draw assistants.

A new visual identity and trophy

CAF has unveiled a new trophy for the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON.

The trophy features five golden arches representing the five players on court for each team, with a map of Africa at its centre and an engraved roll of honour celebrating previous champions.

What are the opening-day fixtures?

The tournament gets underway on Monday, 12 October, with Libya taking on Zambia at 17h00 GMT before hosts and defending champions Morocco launch their title defence against Algeria at 20h00 GMT.

For the match schedule, CLICK HERE

How does the tournament work?

The eight teams will compete in a group stage, with each nation playing the other three teams in its group.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, followed by the third-place match and the final.

What is at stake?

Beyond the continental title, the tournament carries significant international importance. The top three finishers will qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028, giving Africa three places at the global competition.

Which nations have won the title before?

The competition has a history spanning three decades, with Egypt, Libya and Morocco among its previous champions.

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Egypt (1996, 2000, 2004) Libya (2008), Morocco (2016, 2020, 2024).

How can fans watch the tournament?

All 16 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 will be broadcast live to a global audience on CAF TV, CAF's official YouTube channel.

The coverage will run from the opening match on 12 October through to the final on 21 October, allowing supporters worldwide to follow the competition.

CAF's digital platforms will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, bringing fans closer to the teams, players and stories unfolding throughout the tournament.

Where can fans find more information?

For the latest news, match schedules, results, videos and tournament updates, visit www.cafonline.com and follow CAF's official digital platforms.