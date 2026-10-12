Morocco/Zambia: Zambia Futsal Profile - Chipolopolo Return to Morocco Seeking to Make Their Mark

Zambia return to the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations to make their fourth appearance at the continental finals.

The Zambians secured their place at the 2026 tournament after overcoming Ghana in the qualification round, earning a place among the eight nations that will contest the finals in Morocco.

The 2026 edition will be played in Morocco from 12 to 21 October, with Zambia drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Libya and Algeria.

TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON History

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Zambia have previously appeared at the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in 2008, 2016 and 2024.

Their latest appearance came in 2024 Morocco edition, where they returned to the continental competition after missing the 2020 edition.

Zambia were drawn in Group A alongside Morocco, Angola and Ghana at the 2024 tournament.

Their campaign began with an impressive 5-2 victory over Ghana, before defeats against Angola and Morocco brought their tournament to an end in the group stage. Zambia finished the group with three points.

Road to Morocco 2026

Zambia were among the 18 nations involved in the qualification process for the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON.

Chipolopolo entered the competition at the second qualifying round, where they faced Ghana over two legs to secure their place in the finals.

The draw placed them in Group A with hosts and champions Morocco, Libya and Algeria, setting up a demanding group-stage campaign for the Southern Africans.

Their opening fixture will be against Libya, before they face Morocco and then Algeria.

Key Player - Francis Chinyama

Francis Chinyama was one of Zambia's standout performers during their 2024 campaign.

He scored Zambia's second-half equaliser against Ghana with a powerful effort from distance and orchestrated much of their attacking play.

Head Coach - Andrea Cristoforetti

Andrea Cristoforetti will lead Zambia into his second consecutive TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, having also guided Chipolopolo at the 2024 edition in Morocco.

The experienced coach has overseen the development of a new generation of Zambian players, many of whom were competing at their first major international tournament two years ago.

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Under his guidance, Zambia opened their 2024 campaign with an impressive 5-2 victory over Ghana, before securing their return to the continental finals in 2026 by overcoming Ghana over two legs in the qualifying play-offs.

Tournament Ambition

Zambia return to the continental stage with another opportunity to test themselves against some of Africa's established futsal nations.

Their Group A campaign will begin against Libya, before meetings with three-time champions Morocco and Algeria.

With their place among the eight finalists secured, Zambia will look to make their presence felt when the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 gets underway on 12 October.