Africa: Racheal Kundananji Joins Chicago Stars FC

Zambia international forward Racheal Kundananji has joined Chicago Stars FC from Bay FC, signing a contract through the end of the 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The transfer fee amounts to USD 700,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

Kundananji becomes Chicago Stars' first signing since Vlatko Andonovski was appointed sporting director.

"Racheal is a proven goalscorer and a fierce competitor. We are delighted to welcome a player of her quality to our squad," said Andonovski.

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"Her record at both club and international level reflects her high standards and work ethic. We look forward to seeing what she brings to the team as we prepare for the 2027 season and beyond."

The Zambian forward also expressed her excitement at joining the American club.

"It is a great honour to join a historic club like Chicago Stars. I cannot wait to get back on the pitch and give everything to help the team. I am very excited to meet our fantastic supporters and represent these colours," she said.

After three seasons with Bay FC, Kundananji begins a new chapter in her career. She joined the California-based club in 2024 and helped them reach the NWSL play-offs in their first season in the league.

The Zambian is currently with the Copper Queens as they face Uganda in the qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. She will then join her new teammates in Chicago.

Kundananji is expected to arrive on Sunday, 18 October, ahead of Chicago Stars' fixture against Seattle Reign FC, which will be the club's penultimate home match of the season.