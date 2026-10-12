Somalia: Somaliland Backs Ethiopia's Sea Access, Urges Dialogue

Hargeisa, Oct 12 — Somaliland is ready to discuss arrangements for Ethiopia to access its coastline and use the port of Berbera, Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal said, describing the neighbouring country as a close ally whose maritime needs Somaliland understands.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia in Abu Dhabi, Bakal said the port, modernised by DP World, had substantial unused capacity and could accommodate greater Ethiopian trade.

"We have a very long coastline from which Ethiopia can benefit," he said. "There is also Berbera port, which DP World has modernised, and its capacity is not fully utilised."

Bakal said the port was using approximately 30% to 40% of its capacity. He presented the facility and its transport corridor as available options for landlocked Ethiopia, which he said needed additional ports.

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"Ethiopia can benefit from it. It is ready for them, and the corridor leading to it is there," he said.

Asked about the Somaliland-Ethiopia memorandum of understanding and the timetable for establishing maritime access and an economic partnership, Bakal reiterated Somaliland's readiness for talks but did not provide an implementation schedule or outline specific terms.

"Somaliland is ready to discuss Ethiopia's needs and arrangements for its access to the sea," he said.

"We understand their situation and feel their difficulties, and we believe they have the right to access the sea."

Bakal described Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates as among Somaliland's closest allies, saying Hargeisa maintained very good relations with Addis Ababa.

He said cooperation would serve both sides' interests.

"We stand alongside them and understand their needs. We need each other," he said. "Somaliland views Ethiopia as an important partner, and we are ready for dialogue with it."

Asked how Berbera could become an influential regional commercial hub, Bakal said the port's development had been planned with Ethiopian demand in mind.

"This project was established and the port developed with the expectation that Ethiopia would benefit from it," he said. "It is ready for them, and Somaliland is ready."

"We want to make Berbera a gateway to Africa."

The minister's remarks reaffirmed Somaliland's willingness to pursue maritime and commercial cooperation with Ethiopia. He did not announce a new agreement during the interview.

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Addressing tensions in the wider Horn of Africa, including developments involving Ethiopia and Eritrea, Bakal urged countries to settle disputes through dialogue.

"It pains us to see wars in our neighbouring countries, and Somaliland is ready to provide whatever assistance it can," he said.

He said Ethiopia had the right to defend itself if attacked, while calling for internal conflicts to be resolved through negotiations.

"War achieves nothing," Bakal said. "People should sit together and resolve their differences through dialogue."

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)