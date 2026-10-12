Kenya: Ruto Ready to Face Voters Over Development Record

12 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto says he is prepared to face voters in the next election and be judged on his administration's record against the promises made in its election manifesto.

Speaking during an inspection tour of projects in Nandi County, Ruto cited infrastructure, education, healthcare and affordable housing among the sectors in which he said the administration had delivered on its promises.

"I am ready for the people of Kenya to judge our administration next year based on the commitments we made, because we said we were going to transform our nation," the President stated.

"Today, I can confidently say that our manifesto on infrastructure is on course. Our manifesto on universal health coverage is on course. We have delivered on our manifesto on education. We have delivered on our manifesto on health. We have delivered on our manifesto on infrastructure." he explained.

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The President dismissed criticism from his political opponents, insisting that his administration will continue implementing its development agenda despite what he described as hostility and jealousy from his critics.

"Tell Mr Empty, and that other one, Mr Yala River, and the other one, Mr For, to look for policies, my friends."

"What is troubling them so much is that we have reduced the cost of fertiliser, affordable housing is being built, roads are being constructed, electricity is being connected, and universal health coverage has reached 33 million Kenyans. That is what annoys them. That is what makes them jealous."

"But I want to tell them that, notwithstanding your envy and notwithstanding your jealousy, Kenya is going to move forward in unity," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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