Somalia's Former Prime Minister Warns of Risks From Military Moves Near Former Leaders' Homes

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire has warned that military movements targeting the homes of former national leaders in Mogadishu could fuel instability and deepen the country's political crisis.

Khaire said the actions risked creating a hostile atmosphere in the capital, potentially leading to security disruptions and greater political uncertainty.

"I strongly warn of the dangerous consequences of provocations and military movements by the command of the president whose term has expired, targeting the homes of former national leaders living in Mogadishu," Khaire said in a statement.

He accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of taking steps that could endanger the security of former leaders, saying the presidency would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the actions.

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"Military force and intimidation cannot resolve the complex situation the country is facing," Khaire said.

The former prime minister said Somalia could overcome its political uncertainty only by returning to dialogue and reaching an agreement on the country's electoral process.

He called for the formation of a government through an agreed electoral framework that would have the legitimacy needed to lead the country.

Khaire's remarks come amid rising tensions between the federal government and opposition figures over Somalia's political future and the electoral process. Opposition leaders have called for dialogue, while disputes over constitutional changes and the terms of political mandates continue to fuel divisions.

The claims about military movements around former leaders' homes could not be independently verified. Clarify Khaire's specific allegationsReduce repetition about political tensions