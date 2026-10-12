Somalia's Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed Denies Nisa Allegations

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has denied allegations made by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) against his security guards, accusing the agency of misrepresenting a series of incidents around his residence.

In a statement issued by his office, Ahmed said NISA's claims did not reflect the reality of what he described as repeated attempts to disrupt the area where he lives. He also warned against reports he said were intended to mislead the public and damage the reputation of opposition politicians.

Ahmed said he recognised the importance of national security, the independence of security institutions and respect for the rule of law, but insisted that those principles must apply equally to all citizens and politicians, regardless of their political positions.

His office said security incidents in recent days had raised concerns, including roadblocks and restrictions on movement around his residence. It also accused those involved of obstructing access to essential supplies, including water and food.

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The statement further alleged that some members of staff at Ahmed's office had been abducted and that armed forces had been deployed near his home. It said those at the residence had refrained from retaliatory action to avoid an armed confrontation and protect nearby residents.

Ahmed called for the incidents to be properly documented and investigated, adding that anyone who misused the authority of the state should be held accountable.

The statement followed NISA's earlier allegations that armed groups linked to Ahmed had attacked security personnel operating in Mogadishu's Wadajir district. The agency said the groups had attempted to provoke an armed confrontation, allegations that Ahmed's office has rejected.

The competing accounts could not be independently verified.