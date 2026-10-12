Somalia: Somali Opposition Council Accuses President of Intimidating Former Leader

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's opposition-led Future Council has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of intimidating former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, warning that security operations around his residence could trigger clashes and threaten national stability.

In a statement, the Somali Future Council said armed forces had been deployed to Ahmed's home in recent days, disrupting his daily activities and putting his security at risk. The council condemned what it described as acts of provocation and fabricated allegations against the former president.

The opposition group said Hassan was expected to lead the country toward genuine dialogue and a political agreement on the electoral process, rather than use security agencies against political opponents.

The council accused the president of pursuing a course that could lead to bloodshed among people with differing political views, particularly opposition figures. The allegations could not be independently verified.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It also warned that any consequences arising from what it described as intimidation and provocative actions by some security agencies would be the responsibility of Hassan.

The council urged the president to halt the measures, warning they could lead to confrontations and further security risks, and called on him to focus on reaching an agreement on Somalia's elections.

The dispute comes amid heightened political tensions in Somalia over the country's electoral process and constitutional changes, with the government and opposition figures divided over how to resolve the disagreements.