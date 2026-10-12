Uganda: Photos - Kiryowa Hails Alumni Golf Tourney As Hima Cement Pledges More Support Where School Rivalries Meet

Entebbe — St Mary's College Kisubi emerged victorious at the fifth edition of the Clash of the Titans golf tournament, which reached its grand finale last Saturday at Entebbe Golf Club.

The tournament, spnsored by Hima Cement brought together alumni from some of Uganda's prominent secondary schools for a day of sporting competition, networking and camaraderie, as former students reunited to represent their respective institutions on the golf course.

Participating schools included Makerere College School, Mbarara High School, Ntare School and Nyakasura School, alongside other renowned institutions such as King's College Budo, Bweranyangi Girls' School, Maryhill High School, Gayaza High School, Mvara Secondary School, Kigezi High School and Busoga College Mwiri.

The annual competition, held under the banner Clash of the Titans, has continued to provide a platform for alumni to strengthen their bonds while promoting physical fitness and healthy competition through golf.

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The chief guest, Defence Minister Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, praised the initiative for bringing former students together and encouraging them to remain physically active through sport.

Kiwanuka, an alumnus of both Makerere College School and King's College Budo, highlighted the importance of such engagements in maintaining connections among former students while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Hima Cement, the tournament's sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to the competition, pledging to inject more resources into the games to support their continued growth.

The fifth edition further established the tournament's position as a gathering that combines sport, school pride and alumni engagement, with participants celebrating both the competitive spirit of golf and the enduring relationships built during their school years.

St Mary's College Kisubi's triumph marked the highlight of this year's competition, as the participating alumni brought the tournament to a memorable conclusion at Entebbe Golf Club.

Other sponsors of the tournament included Kenya Airways, Bugiri Sugar, MTN MoMo, Farmer's Choice and Johnnie Walker, whose support contributed to the successful staging of the fifth edition of the Clash of the Titans golf tournament.