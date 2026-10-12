Somalia Seeks More UPDF Training Support As Military Chiefs Agree to Expand Bilateral Ties

The Chief of Defence Forces of the Somali National Army, Brig Gen Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, has praised Uganda's training and mentorship support to his forces and appealed for further training partnership.

He made the appeal during a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.

Brig Gen Mohamud thanked Gen. Kainerugaba for inviting the Somali delegation to the first-ever African Defence Chiefs' Conference on Military Operations Other Than War, describing it as a great learning and experience-sharing opportunity.

During the meeting at the Special Forces Command headquarters, the Somali general briefed his counterpart on the security situation in Somalia as the country goes through its election season, and thanked the UPDF for assisting the Somali National Army with training and mentorship. He said this support goes a long way in consolidating the twenty-year sacrifice the two nations have made.

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Gen. Kainerugaba thanked his counterpart for honouring his invitation, saying it shows that the historic relationship between the two countries grows stronger each time they meet and exchange ideas. He reaffirmed that the UPDF remains committed to supporting the Somali National Army and the people of Somalia.

In the spirit of socio-economic transformation of the two nations, the two CDFs agreed that the relationship should expand beyond security to include economic and social aspects.

They said Ugandans should consider investing in Somalia to enjoy the benefits of the peace and security that their sons and daughters have contributed to.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, Joint Staff Training and Doctrine Maj Gen Wyclieff Keita and Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security in Charge of Defence Engagement and International Affairs, Col Martin Nsengiyunva.