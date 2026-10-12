Sudan's Ambassador to Germany Meets German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development

Berlin (SUNA) - Sudanese Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed met on Monday with Niels Annen, State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, as part of her official farewell meetings marking the end of her tenure.

During the meeting, the ambassador provided a comprehensive briefing on developments in Sudan and the significant improvement in the situation in the country. She also explained that Sudan hopes to see a major shift in the nature of German support during the coming phase, with a focus on recovery, particularly as citizens begin returning to their areas of origin and need the basic necessities required for a stable life.

The ambassador said Sudan looks to Germany as an important economic, political and strategic partner in the next phase of reconstruction. She expressed hope that Germany would play a greater role in supporting recovery, reconstruction and development efforts.

For his part, Niels Annen affirmed the German government's continued support for Sudan, particularly in the areas of food security and agriculture, and its commitment to maintaining that support.

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The ambassador also stressed that efforts to end the war waged by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia must be based on listening to the Sudanese people themselves, ensuring that the political process remains entirely Sudanese-led and respects the rights of the Sudanese people, as well as Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ilham further underscored the need to exert the necessary pressure to halt support for the rebel militia, noting that unless pressure is applied to stop such support, the war will not end and the conditions necessary for achieving peace in Sudan will not be established.