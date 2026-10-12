Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Oman's Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday received the credentials of Yaqub bin Badr bin Ali Al-Rafishi as the Sultanate of Oman's Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan at the Republican Palace, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

In a press statement, Ambassador Al-Rafishi said he conveyed to the TSC President the greetings of his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, along with his wishes for lasting security and stability in brotherly Sudan.

He affirmed the two countries' desire to strengthen and develop their relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of their peoples. He noted that Oman attaches special importance to its relations with Sudan and looks forward to enhancing them and expanding bilateral cooperation across all fields.

The Omani ambassador said he looked forward, during his tenure, to strengthening ties, broadening areas of partnership and consolidating fraternal relations in a way that reflects Sudan's standing in Oman. He expressed hope that peace and prosperity would prevail throughout Sudan.