Sudan: Minawi - 'Our Position Remains Clear: One State, One National Army, Full Sovereignty and a United Sudan That Embraces All'

Khartoum — Darfur Regional Governor Minni Arko Minawi has reaffirmed Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as non-negotiable national principles, categorically rejecting the formation of any militia within the state.

In a post on his official Facebook page following an informational meeting held on Sunday at his residence in Khartoum with a number of patriotic journalists, Minawi said his opposition to the formation of militias--which has sparked widespread debate recently--stems from a firm belief in the need to build a state founded on the rule of law and national institutions, with the state alone holding the legitimate authority to bear arms, rather than allowing multiple armed formations and the risks they pose to the country's future.

The regional governor also stressed his rejection of any attempts to legitimize the so-called "Tasis Government" or impose parallel authorities outside the framework of the state and its legitimate institutions.

On the humanitarian front, Minawi highlighted the plight of the people of Darfur and the severe suffering endured by displaced people and refugees amid shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities. He accused the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia of looting humanitarian aid.

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Regarding the outcomes of his foreign visit, Minawi reviewed his recent trip to the United States and his participation in the proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he raised issues relating to the Sudanese crisis.

Minawi called for a high degree of national responsibility, urging against misinterpreting statements or taking them out of context. He also called for national unity around a project to restore the state, end the war, address humanitarian issues and pave the way for an inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue inside Sudan, without exclusion or marginalization.

He reaffirmed: "Our position will remain clear: one state, one national army, full sovereignty and a united Sudan that embraces all."