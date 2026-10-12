Ghana: Hearts Deny Player Revolt Claims

12 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

ACCRA Hearts of Oak have denied reports of a player revolt at the club over welfare concerns, saying their arrangements for feeding players before and on matchdays remain in place.

In a statement released by the club's management, the Phobians said there was "no crisis" in the camp regarding player welfare and urged supporters and other stakeholders to disregard reports that players were not being adequately fed.

Hearts said players selected for home matches received dinner the night before a game, followed by breakfast, lunch and dinner on matchdays.

For away fixtures, the club said players and officials were provided with three meals on the day before the match and on matchdays.

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The club also defended its employment and welfare packages, saying it took pride in offering conditions that it considered among the best in the country's prevailing economic circumstances.

"The welfare of our players and officials remains paramount," the statement said, adding that the club would continue to explore ways to improve conditions for players, the technical team and other staff.

Hearts of Oak said it remained committed to achieving success both domestically and across the continent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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