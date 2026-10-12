Rwanda: Inside New Changes in Land Use Regulations

The zoning regulations supporting the implementation of the 2020-2050 National Land Use Master Plan have introduced a number of amendments in use, according to the National Land Authority (NLA).

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The second edition of the zoning regulations, released last week, updates and consolidates the first edition and harmonises the implementation of the Kigali City Master Plan and District Land Use Plans, said Emery Karangwa, a senior infrastructure planning engineer at the NLA.

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He said the changes focus on refining land-use categories, strengthening development control and harmonising provisions with the City of Kigali Zoning Regulations and other planning requirements across the country. The changes were announced during Rwanda Architecture Week.

Public facilities in residential zones

According to the updated regulations, Public Facilities Zones PF1 and PF2, which include education, research and health facilities, are permitted uses in all residential zones, while PF3, PF4 and PF5 are conditional uses subject to assessment.

Conditional uses are land uses that are not automatically permitted in a particular zoning area but may be allowed following assessment and approval by the relevant planning authority.

Public Facilities Zones are subdivided into six sub-zones according to the type of facility provided. PF1 refers to Education and Research Facilities, PF2 to Health Facilities, PF3 to Religious Facilities, PF4 to Cultural, Heritage and Memorial Facilities, PF5 to Sports and Leisure Facilities, and PF6 to Cemetery and Crematoria Facilities.

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These sub-zones help organise and regulate different types of public facilities according to their specific functions and compatibility with surrounding land uses.

"This approach improves the compatibility of public facilities with residential areas," Karangwa said.

He said these revised guidelines were introduced to make it easier for Rwandans to access essential services closer to where they live.

"We had observed challenges arising as residents pointed out that they were facing difficulties because no zone nearby them had been designated for the construction of schools and health centres within residential areas," he said.

High-end luxury villas and mansions

Karangwa said high-end luxury villas and mansions have been introduced as conditional uses in residential zones.

This means such developments may be permitted in residential areas but are subject to assessment and approval before construction.

High-end luxury villas and mansions are large, high-quality residential properties designed to provide a premium standard of living.

They generally feature large floor areas, spacious plots, high-quality finishes, landscaped gardens, private parking and additional amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, guest houses and recreational spaces.

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He said the revised regulations accommodate high-value, low-density residential developments while ensuring that such projects are compatible with their surroundings and meet applicable planning and zoning requirements.

Commercial zones

Commercial Zone C1 has been divided into two sub-zones with clearer mixed-use ratios: C1A, which applies to urban areas, and C1B, which applies to rural areas.

The rules provide clearer guidance for commercial-residential mixed-use developments.

This is intended to guide developers and planners on the appropriate balance between shops, offices, businesses and housing, depending on whether a development is located in an urban or rural setting.

"You can build a multi-storey building, designate the ground floor for commercial activities, and use the upper floors for residential apartments," Karangwa said.

Industrial pollution control

Karangwa said factories with a pollution index above 20 per cent are not permitted in Industrial 1 (I1) zones, which are designated for low-impact or light industrial activities.

The regulation is intended to protect surrounding land uses and direct high-impact industries to more suitable zones.

Residential density and building heights

The zoning regulations establish different building-height limits depending on the density of the residential zone.

Low-density residential zones are limited to G+4+P, meaning a building can have a ground floor (G), four additional floors (+4) and a penthouse or roof level (P).

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Meanwhile, medium- to high-density residential zones are limited to G+n floors, where "n" represents the number of floors permitted under the specific zoning requirements.

"It supports controlled densification and clearer height regulation," Karangwa said.

Removal of building technical standards

Roof slopes, floor heights and similar building-specific standards have been removed from the zoning regulations to avoid duplication and ensure consistency with the Rwanda Building Code.

Conditional uses in agricultural and livestock zones

Conditional uses in A1 and A2 zones are not automatically permitted.

Any proposed activity or development classified as a conditional use must comply with revised planning directives and undergo a structured assessment before approval.

The changes are intended to protect agricultural land while allowing compatible development.

This means that activities or developments that are not primarily agricultural or livestock-related may be allowed in A1 and A2 zones, but only after following relevant directives and assessment process.

Proposals to construct farmhouses or livestock sheds in agricultural zones must undergo a sector-level review before approval.

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Setback standards

Setback standards have been introduced or clarified across applicable land-use zones.

The requirements establish or clarify the minimum distance that buildings and other structures must maintain from property boundaries, roads and other designated areas. They are intended to improve building placement, safety, accessibility and urban form.

Setbacks also provide adequate space for access, ventilation, natural light, privacy, landscaping and future infrastructure, while promoting orderly development across different land-use zones.

Parking requirements

Parking standards have been introduced and harmonised across applicable land-use zones to improve traffic management, accessibility and orderly development.

Reclassification of compatible conditional uses

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Certain land uses previously classified as conditional uses have been reclassified as permitted uses where compatibility has been established.

The change is intended to streamline approval processes, reduce the administrative burden and improve implementation efficiency.

What experts say about the updated regulations

Fred Manzi Karasira, an architect and Managing Director of Neza Spaces Design and Co., said the new zoning regulations have clarified most of the requirements.

"For example, some setbacks have been readjusted, including the distance that a building should maintain from the road. Some of them have been reduced where necessary," he said.

"There are some areas where, depending on the nature of the space, you can have extra activities within the zoning. For example, some areas allow mixed-use projects, where you can have residential uses on the upper floors and commercial activities on the first floor."

According to Karasira, the new regulations also make the requirements clearer from the outset.

"They have already given us the requirements upfront, so it is easier for us to have a chat with the client and say, with your plot, 'this is what you can do, and these are the extra things you can do.' It gives us room to explain things ahead of time instead of waiting for responses and going back and forth with the officials," he said.

Andrew Chemi, a lecturer at the School of Architecture at INES-Ruhengeri, spoke about the changes concerning how land plots are used.

"The main change is, first of all, percentages: which percentages should be used for building construction, and which should be left for greenery and gardens. So, I think it helps us come up with sustainable designs and consider how we can link nature and building construction as well."