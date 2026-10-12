Malawi: Court Freeze Deepens Pressure Over K128bn Amaryllis Takeover

There are bad investments, there are questionable investments and then there are investments that leave everyone asking a rather simple question: who, exactly, was minding the shop?

That question now hangs over the Public Service Pension Trust Fund's K128 billion acquisition of the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The man charged with cleaning up the mess, statutory manager Stain Singo, wants the transaction undone and the money recovered. In governance circles, that is about as close as one gets to declaring a deal a catastrophe without using the word.

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Singo's argument is remarkably straightforward. The purchase was concluded when the fund lacked some of the most basic pillars of institutional oversight. There was no formal organisational structure. There was no internal audit manager. There was no risk and compliance manager.

Reporting lines were unclear and authority was poorly defined. A transaction involving tens of billions of kwacha was therefore undertaken in an environment where the safeguards designed to challenge, scrutinise and verify major decisions appear to have been largely absent.

The legal backlash is now gathering pace.

Last week, the Public Service Pension Trust Fund and the Reserve Bank of Malawi separately secured court orders freezing K90.125 billion held in accounts linked to Yusuf Investments Limited and Amaryllis Hotel Limited.

The orders extended to accounts held at National Bank's Henderson Street branch in Blantyre, while Reserve Bank Governor and Registrar of Financial Institutions George Partridge went a step further, obtaining an injunction directing trustees to rescind the acquisition and recover the money already paid.

That is an extraordinary development. Regulators do not ordinarily seek court intervention to unwind commercial transactions unless they believe there are serious questions requiring urgent protection of assets.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the affair is what the pension fund says it does not possess. Despite having paid about K90 billion, Singo said earlier this year that the fund had yet to receive legal ownership of the hotel. No title deed. No share certificate. No operational reports. No handover documentation.

For a transaction of such magnitude, those omissions are difficult to explain and impossible to ignore.

The Amaryllis saga has therefore become more than a dispute over a luxury hotel. It is rapidly turning into a test case of governance, oversight and accountability in Malawi's financial sector. The courts will ultimately determine the legal fate of the transaction.

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But the uncomfortable question already confronting the pension industry is how a fund entrusted with workers' retirement savings found itself in such a precarious position in the first place.

If Singo succeeds, the hotel deal may yet be reversed. The larger challenge will be ensuring that a transaction of this scale can never again be approved in an institutional vacuum.