Kenya: KRA Customs Collections Rise 5.8pc to Sh90bn in September

12 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh90.05 billion in customs revenue in September 2026, up 5.8 percent from Sh85.15 billion collected in the same month last year.

The collections exceeded the Treasury target of Sh89.09 billion by Sh965 million, representing a performance rate of 101.1 percent.

Non-oil revenue from products such as fertilisers, iron and steel, palm oil and rice reached Sh57.2 billion, exceeding the target of Sh55.42 billion by Sh1.78 billion.

"The number of imported Motor Vehicles and Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) handled for containerised cargo also increased by 8.1 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively," KRA said in a statement.

"The results underscore the role of effective Customs administration in facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding government revenue," it added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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