Ethiopia: Flag Day Renews Commitment to Ethiopia's Unity, Development - HPR Speaker

Addis Ababa — House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) Speaker Ahmed Shide said Ethiopia's National Flag Day represents a renewed commitment by citizens to national unity and development.

In his opening address at the observance of the 19th National Flag Day, held today at the Parliament compound, Ahmed said the national flag embodies shared values that strengthen patriotism and reinforce citizens' commitment to the country's progress.

The ceremony brought together President Taye Atske-Selassie, members of the Cabinet, and senior government officials to commemorate the national flag as a symbol of Ethiopia's identity, sovereignty, and aspirations.

Ahmed noted that the HPR has the legal mandate to lead preparations for and oversee the celebration of National Flag Day.

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He emphasized that the values represented by the flag should translate into renewed commitment to Ethiopia's development and civilization, adding that patriotism should be reflected in citizens' willingness to make sacrifices for their country and demonstrate wholehearted dedication to its progress.

The Speaker also said Ethiopia's diverse languages and cultures are built on a shared history and common values, adding that the national flag symbolizes a nation united through diversity and enriched by its differences.

The annual observance, he noted, provides an opportunity to reaffirm solidarity among Ethiopia's diverse communities and strengthen their commitment to the country's collective advancement.

The celebration was preceded by an oath-taking ceremony led by Federal Supreme Court President Tewodros Mihret, followed by the raising of the national flag led by President Taye Atske-Selassie.

National Flag Day is observed annually on the first Monday of Tikimt, corresponding to October, in accordance with the national flag proclamation. The celebration is held across regional states, city administrations, public institutions, educational centers, and Ethiopian diplomatic missions abroad to promote patriotism, national consensus, and respect for the country's sovereign symbol.

The Ethiopian flag also represents the country's historical legacy and its place in Africa's struggle for independence and resistance to colonialism.