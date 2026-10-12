Ethiopia: Let Diversity Become Ethiopia's Strength, DPM Temesgen Urges On National Flag Day

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has called on Ethiopians to turn the country's ethnic, linguistic, cultural and religious diversity into a source of national strength, unity and collective progress as the country marks its 19th National Flag Day.

In a message posted on his X page, Temesgen said Ethiopia's national flag represents the values of Medemer (synergy), the strength of national unity and the country's determination to achieve greatness.

"Our national flag embodies the values of Medemer, the strength of our unity, and Ethiopia's unwavering ascent toward greatness," he said.

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The Deputy Prime Minister described the flag as a symbol that connects generations, honoring the sacrifices of those who came before while reflecting the determination of present-day citizens and their aspirations for a prosperous future.

He characterized it as "an enduring emblem of Ethiopia's sovereignty, dignity, and national pride."

Temesgen emphasized that Ethiopia's diversity should serve as a foundation for stronger national cohesion rather than a source of division, underscoring the shared identity and common aspirations that unite citizens across the country.

"We may differ in ethnicity, language, culture, and faith, but we are bound together by our common Ethiopian identity, shared destiny, and collective aspiration for national progress," he said.

He further stressed that the philosophy of Medemer calls on Ethiopians to embrace their differences as a collective asset and translate their shared commitment to national development into meaningful action.

"Our national flag must always unite us, never divide us," the Deputy Prime Minister affirmed.

Temesgen concluded by urging citizens to renew their commitment to defending Ethiopia's sovereignty, consolidating national unity, preserving peace and building a prosperous country that honors the sacrifices of previous generations while fulfilling the hopes of those to come.

This year's 19th National Flag Day is being celebrated under the theme "Our Flag for National Consensus and Unity," highlighting the importance of shared national values, mutual understanding and collective responsibility in Ethiopia's pursuit of peace and prosperity.