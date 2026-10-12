Ethiopia: President Taye Urges Strengthening Unity and Sovereignty On Flag Day

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie stated that the Ethiopian flag stands as a profound symbol of national unity, patriotism, and the psychological bond uniting citizens across generations.

Speaking at the 19th Ethiopian Flag Day celebration held at the parliamentary compound, the President emphasized that the flag represents the measure of the nation's sacrifice, freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He noted that the historic sacrifices made by patriotic citizens serve as an enduring testament to Ethiopia's resilience and enduring strength.

Highlighting that the current celebration follows the successful conclusion of the seventh general election and the formation of a newly mandated government, the President called upon members of the House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation to fulfill their national responsibilities with diligence.

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He stressed that enacting laws that foster national consensus, safeguard the rule of law, and reinforce citizens' equality is critical for the country's continued survival and prosperity.

President Taye also noted that Ethiopia has demonstrated its capacity to overcome complex trials by successfully completing major development projects, achieving food security milestones, and advancing in defense, technological, and social sectors.

He underscored that ensuring economic sovereignty and lifting the nation free from dependency remain primary objectives of the ongoing national growth agenda.

Furthermore, the President addressed regional and diplomatic priorities, emphasizing that Ethiopia's pursuit of equitable and peaceful access to sea lanes is anchored in mutual benefit, dialogue, and diplomatic cooperation.

He commended members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, federal and regional police, and security forces for their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the nation's peace and territorial integrity against both internal and external threats.