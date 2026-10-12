Ethiopia's Economic Diplomacy Takes Center Stage At 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian delegation led by National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Governor Dr. Eyob Tekalign has arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, opening opportunities to advance Ethiopia's economic priorities and strengthen international development partnerships.

The delegation, which includes State Minister of Finance Tiguist Fisseha, has begun its engagements at the high-level gathering, bringing Ethiopia's economic priorities to a global platform for dialogue with international financial institutions, development partners and policymakers.

In its press release sent to ENA, NBE said Annual Meetings serve as a key forum for discussing the global economic outlook, financial stability, development financing and policy responses to emerging economic challenges.

They also provide an opportunity for participating countries to exchange experiences, explore areas of cooperation and mobilize support for sustainable economic development.

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For Ethiopia, the meetings offer an important opportunity to deepen engagement with international financial institutions, reinforce development partnerships and exchange perspectives on global economic trends affecting national and regional economies.

The Ethiopian delegation's participation comes amid the country's continued efforts to advance economic transformation, strengthen macroeconomic stability and expand international cooperation in support of its development ambitions.

Through its engagements in Bangkok, Ethiopia seeks to strengthen dialogue with global financial and development partners while positioning its economic priorities within broader discussions on international economic cooperation and sustainable growth, it was learned.