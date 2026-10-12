Kenya: New CoG Chair Njuki Vows to Stand Up to Ruto

Nairobi — Newly elected Council of Governors (CoG) chair Muthomi Njuki has set a target of at least Sh500 billion in funding for counties, vowing to push for more resources even as he maintains close political ties with President William Ruto's government.

Njuki, who is also the Tharaka Nithi governor, said he would put the interests of county governments ahead of his Kenya Kwanza political alignment, promising to remain firm in negotiations over funding for devolved services.

"My commitment will be to the needs of the Council of Governors rather than the party that I'm elected in," Njuki said, pledging to protect devolution at a time when counties are demanding more money to meet their responsibilities.

He argued that county functions had continued to expand while funding had failed to keep pace, forcing governors to negotiate for additional allocations every year.

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"We are targeting a minimum of half a trillion to be able to take care of the devolved functions which we believe mostly are still not funded," he said.

The new CoG chair identified the National Assembly as a major point of disagreement in negotiations over devolution, saying disputes over funding and institutional power had repeatedly slowed progress.

He pledged to engage Parliament's leadership to improve relations and push for decisions that support county governments.

"Devolution is not just for governors and the county governments, but for everyone in Kenya, and it should be supported where it matters most, where the decisions of finance are made," Njuki said.

Njuki said the new CoG leadership would seek a more cordial relationship with MPs while remaining firm on the resources counties need to deliver services.

Njuki also sought to assure fellow governors that his relationship with the Kenya Kwanza administration would not prevent him from challenging decisions that disadvantage counties.

He acknowledged that governors often disagree with the national government over resource allocation but said such differences should not undermine their shared responsibility to improve Kenyans' lives.

"I'll be as firm as it gets, as firm as it requires me to be, to ensure that devolution is protected," he said.

Njuki added that President Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had shown a willingness to listen when disagreements arise, expressing confidence that negotiations could produce solutions.

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He said he would prioritise the Council of Governors' mandate during the remaining months of the current governors' term, even as political parties prepare for the 2027 General Election.

The new CoG chair also pledged to push the National Treasury to speed up the release of funds for donor-supported development programmes implemented by counties.

He said delayed disbursements could slow projects that are already underway and affect governors who are nearing the end of their terms.

Njuki specifically called for the proposed Agri-Connect Compact programme to begin earlier than planned, suggesting that funding could be included in the December supplementary budget rather than waiting for the next financial cycle.

He also pledged to work with the CoG secretariat to ensure counties meet the conditions required to access donor funding on time.

Njuki succeeds Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who completed two consecutive one-year terms at the helm of the council.

In the transition, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka will serve as the deputy chairperson with Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi retaining the whip post.