Botswana: Ntsima Challenges Businesses to Expand Into Export Market

Palapye — The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Tiroeaone Ntsima, has challenged local businesses to utilise domestic market as a testing ground to refine their products before venturing into the highly competitive global arena. Speaking at the inaugural Made in BW - Sold to the World Expo 2026 which was held at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) in Palapye on Thursday, Minister Ntsima emphasised that becoming an exporting nation required practical business structures that delivered trusted products, rather than mere declarations.

The expo, co-organised by AlignSure Solution and BIUST, brought together local producers, innovators, financiers, buyers, and international partners to explore commercial pathways for local goods.

"Our domestic market must be the foundation of our export economy. Before a product is sold to the world, it should have the opportunity to be sold, tested, and improved in Botswana. Local customers help producers understand whether a product meets real needs, whether its quality is consistent, whether its packaging works, and whether it offers value for money," he said.

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Mr Ntsima explained that this approach did not mean local enterprises should delay exporting indefinitely, but rather treat domestic demand as a deliberate mechanism to build experience, scale, and a track record necessary to fulfill larger international orders. Mr Ntsima however committed that the government would lead by example by leveraging its immense purchasing power through existing frameworks like preferential procurement and the Economic Diversification Drive (EDD). He noted that public sector needed goods ranging from school furniture, uniforms, and food to health supplies and construction materials, saying they should consistently prioritise capable local producers.

However, he issued a stern warning against complacency, asserting that buying local should never be an excuse for substandard quality or unreliable supply lines. "Government purchasing should be accompanied by clear specifications, fair competition, timely payment, and firm performance expectations. Producers must use the opportunity to improve quality, increase productivity, and become competitive without relying permanently on preference. Public procurement should create industries, not dependency," he cautioned.

Extending the call to the private sector, the minister urged retailers, mining houses, hotels, and construction firms to intentionally integrate local enterprises into their supply chains. He further noted that structural support for these enterprises must operate as a unified ecosystem.

He highlighted that agencies such as the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and research bodies must assist with product development, while institutions like CEDA, NDB, and commercial banks provide capital.

The Minister identified manufacturing and agro-processing specifically food products, textiles, furniture, packaging, and renewable energy technologies as high-potential areas where Botswana must retain value, drive citizen ownership, and create jobs.

He added that the same principles of quality and reliability applied to knowledge-based services, technology, and tourism.

Highlighting regional trade agreements such as SACU, SADC, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr Ntsima noted that while these frameworks opened massive trade corridors, market access was only beneficial if local enterprises were equipped to supply them.

He urged exhibitors not to treat the expo as a mere display event, but to secure concrete commitments regarding supplier agreements, financing, and certification plans. He also challenged BIUST and other academic institutions to ensure that ongoing research and innovation successfully transitioned into commercially viable products. Member of Parliament for Palapye and Minister of Water and Human Settlements, Mr Onneetse Ramogapi highlighted Palapye's transformation from a transit village into a major regional economic and energy hub.

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He said that the development of the Greater Palapye Special Economic Zone which was focused on renewable energy and manufacturing coupled with strategic public infrastructure investments in water, housing and (BIUST), positioned the region to transition from a consumer market into a value-creating center. He called for coordinated partnerships to leverage Palapye's transport corridors and the AfCFTA, ensuring local citizen-owned businesses can produce high-quality, competitive goods capable of expanding beyond domestic borders into international markets.

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