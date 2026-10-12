Kenya: Cherargei Threatens Fresh Bid to Extend Ruto's Stay in Power

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has threatened to revive his controversial proposal to extend presidential term limits, saying he could return with a plan to keep President William Ruto in power if the opposition fails to organise itself for the 2032 elections.

Addressing Ruto, Cherargei dismissed the President's critics as lacking a clear political agenda, insisting that the focus should be on equitable development rather than the 2027 General Election.

"Your Excellency, these people don't have an agenda. We want equity. We cannot even talk about 2027 because you have already won," Cherargei said.

"Let them start planning from 2032, and if they play around and fail to organise themselves, I will come back with my plan to extend the term limits so that you continue ruling the country," he added.

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The remarks revive debate over the senator's push to lengthen the tenure of elected leaders, a proposal that previously attracted widespread opposition and drew criticism from across the political divide.

The senator's remarks echo a proposal he advanced through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which sought to extend the terms of the President and other elected leaders from five to seven years.

Under the proposal, a president serving the maximum two terms would potentially remain in office for 14 years instead of the current 10 years. The Bill also sought to extend the terms of governors, senators, MPs and Members of County Assemblies to seven years.

The proposed amendments faced strong opposition during public participation. On November 1, 2024, the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee recommended that the Bill be rejected after receiving 168,801 submissions, with 99.99 per cent opposing the proposed changes, according to People Daily.

The proposal also put Cherargei at odds with his own political camp. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) distanced itself from the Bill, describing it as incompatible with the party's policies and constitutional values.

Cherargei had previously defended longer terms, arguing that five years was insufficient for elected leaders to implement their development agendas and that a longer tenure would give administrations more time to deliver on campaign promises.