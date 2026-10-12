Malawi: Ben Phiri Champions Reformed CDF As Thyolo Central Launches K5bn Development Fund.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, Dr Ben Phiri, has described the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a major breakthrough in grassroots development, saying it will accelerate the implementation of key infrastructure and social projects in the constituency.

Speaking during the launch of the Integrated Constituency Development Fund (ICDF) at Chitengu on Monday, Phiri said the new model would enhance service delivery by giving local councils greater responsibility in planning and implementing development initiatives.

He highlighted a number of projects already earmarked under the programme, including irrigation schemes, integrated water systems, connecting bridges, road construction, rural electrification and double-storey classroom blocks at Thyolo Boma Primary School.

Speaking at the same event Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu said the reformed fund is central to government's decentralisation agenda, empowering councils and strengthening accountability and ownership of development projects at community level.

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District Commissioner Noel Dakamau said Thyolo District plans to implement 57 projects this financial year, noting that K3.6 billion has been allocated for development projects, with additional funding set aside for sports, bursaries, and youth and women empowerment programmes.

Malawi Local Government Association president Jomo Osman said the rollout of projects under the reformed CDF had demonstrated the viability of the new approach, while Senior Chief Nchiramwera urged communities to safeguard public infrastructure against vandalism.