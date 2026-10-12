Malawi: Mukhito Opens Security Forces' Sports Festival in Lilongwe

Members of Malawi's security agencies are going head to head this week at the 2026 Inter-Security Agencies Sports Festival, which opened at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito, who presided over the opening ceremony, called the festival a powerful symbol of unity, discipline and joint service to the nation.

He said it celebrates the courage and sacrifices of security personnel who protect the country.

"This festival is not just about winning trophies," he said.

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"It is about building esprit de corps, fostering inter-agency coordination, promoting physical fitness and mental resilience which are critical for officers who protect our nation daily."

'Partners, not just rivals'

"We may wear different uniforms, but we serve one nation," he said. "On the sporting field, you will be rivals, but in serving our country, you remain partners."

He praised the Malawi Defence Force for starting the initiative, and thanked the four participating bodies for their commitment to sport: the Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services and the Malawi Prison Service.

Mr Mukhito noted that security teams including Red Lions, MAFCO, Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles continue to anchor the Super League and produce international athletes.

Call for fair play and support

He urged the organising committee to ensure fair play, discipline and professionalism, and called on the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and corporate partners to keep backing security sports as a talent pool for national teams.

Organising committee chairperson Colonel Alfred Luciano Matambo promised a well-run tournament. He said the festival aims to improve operational readiness, promote officers' physical and mental well-being and strengthen relations among the agencies and with the public.

The programme

The festival is running under the theme "Unity, Discipline and Fitness for National Service". Competitors are taking part in football, basketball, netball, volleyball, pool, athletics, taekwondo, karate, judo and tug of war. It is due to close on Sunday, with the President expected to preside over the final.

Senior officials at the opening included Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga, Immigration Director General Dennis Chipao and Prison Service Commissioner General Grace Phiri Wandiga.