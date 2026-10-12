Malawi MPs Back On 9 November to Check Where the Money Went

12 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Parliament will reconvene on 9 November for a five-week review of government spending, Speaker Sameer Suleman has announced.

In a statement, Mr Suleman said the Mid-Year Budget Review Meeting for the 2026/27 financial year will run from 9 November to 11 December 2026 in Lilongwe. It will be the Fourth Meeting of the National Assembly in the 52nd Session of Parliament.

MPs will examine how the 2026/27 National Budget is being carried out.

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and other ministers are expected to report on progress on key programmes and spending commitments.

The statement's wording suggests attention will fall on agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and social protection, which usually take a large share of public spending.

MPs are also expected to look at revenue performance, borrowing, inflation and the pace of major projects.

The review comes amid a high cost of living, pressure on foreign exchange reserves and calls for better public services, all of which have sharpened scrutiny of how money is spent.

MPs will also consider a number of Bills and other matters of national importance.

The mid-year review gives Parliament a chance to assess how public money has been used in the first half of the financial year, and to recommend changes where programmes are falling behind or failing to deliver.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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